ABOUT KHUDABUKSH WALJI
- Practicing U.S. Attorney | Qualified (Non-Practicing) U.K. Solicitor & Dubai Legal Consultant, for over 35 years, with an entrepreneurial flair ("Lawpreneur"), in advising U.S. and international family business enterprises regarding their "Legal ICU" matters, including severe violations of government regulations, white-collar business & financial crimes, tax controversy issues, and business litigation. Also act as Personal Counsel to affluent families relating to Asset Protection, Wealth & Legacy Planning, Immigration, High-Net Worth Divorces, and Probate issues.
- Principal Attorney at Law Office of K. Walji, P.C. in Greater Houston, Texas, U.S. (2010-Present and 1985-1998); Equity Partner at Chamberlain Hrdlicka Law Firm in Houston, Texas (2001-2010), and took a sabbatical leave from 2002-2004 to serve as Sr. Director & Special Counsel at Aga Khan University & Hospital + Examination Board in Karachi, Pakistan; Partner at Broocks, Baker & Lange, LLP in Houston, Texas (1998-2001).
- Acts as U.S. & International Legal Advisor to JMJ Group of Companies (Real Estate Development) in Dallas, Texas, USA (2019-Present); Legal Eyes of Texas, Inc. (Legal-Tech) in Houston, Texas, USA (2017-Present); AC&H Legal Consultants in Dubai, UAE and A&K Tanzania Law Firm in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania – both affiliates of Africa Legal Network (2014-2016); Stamford Wealth Academy in Singapore (2012-2014). Also served as Outside General Counsel to several U.S. and international companies, including Tamimi Group of Companies in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia (2006-2010); enTrust & Title in Dubai, UAE (2009-2012); Luxury Hotels in Los Angeles, U.S. and Toronto, Canada (2005-2015); Southside Group of (Health) Companies in Houston, Texas and Mumbai, India (1992-2012); Tara Energy in Houston, Texas (2000-2002 and 2005-2010).
- Experienced "Out-of-the-Box" Legal Strategist for "Legal ICU" cases: 1) U.S. and international business & financial matters; 2) tax audits & tax fraud controversies; 3) bankruptcy, commercial litigation and white-collar business & financial crimes; 4) government contracts & regulatory matters including administrative & criminal investigations (ATF, CBP, DCAA, DCMA, DEA, DHA, DHS, DOD, DOJ, DOL, DOS, ED, EEOC, FBI, FDA, FINRA, GAO, HHS, ICE, IRS, SBA, SEC, USCIS, VA); 5) immigration & employment issues; 6) intellectual property, licensing & franchising; and 7) high-profile divorce matters. Skilled in cross-cultural mediation & arbitration.
