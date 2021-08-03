IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced record July sales of 70,099 units. Following the company's best first-half year sales in history (Jan-Jun 2021), the month of July was punctuated by best-ever sales for Carnival MPV and best July performances from K5, Sportage and Telluride. July sales were up 34-percent year-over-year. Carnival MPV posted its fourth consecutive month-over-month increase, marking the model's highest monthly sales performance since it was introduced.
"Kia continues to build on the momentum from our record breaking first-half by setting yet another record" said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America. "Kia sold more than 74-percent of our available inventory in July as compared to 34-percent during the same period last year, a solid reflection of the strong consumer interest in the brand."
Complementing July's record-breaking sales, Kia was also recognized with prestigious industry awards and accolades, including:
- The 2022 Stinger sports sedan was awarded the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) award
- K5 was named the most satisfying premium midsize car and Telluride the most satisfying Large Crossover SUV by AutoPacific in the 2021 Vehicle Satisfaction Awards. Winning vehicles are chosen based on objectively measuring owner satisfaction regarding 36 individual model attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and interior design
MONTH OF JULY
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
3,297
2,056
19,970
13,803
Forte
12,423
7,410
74,582
46,854
K5/Optima
9,233
6,217
60,353
45,042
Cadenza
8
100
233
770
Stinger
1,419
1,427
7,917
7,778
K900
2
25
72
150
Soul
7,838
7,622
46,618
41,663
Niro
2,648
1,307
14,465
9,559
Seltos
4,412
4,504
36,597
18,582
Sportage
10,626
7,945
64,000
47,563
Sorento
5,750
8,008
54,063
45,804
Telluride
8,661
4,822
54,099
30,198
Sedona/Carnival
3,782
1,036
15,641
8,050
Total
70,099
52,479
448,610
315,816
