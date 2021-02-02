IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia Motors America today announced best-ever January sales of 44,965 units, an 11.4-percent increase over the same period last year. Highlights include best-ever January performances by the popular Telluride SUV, Niro EV and Forte compact sedan. Light trucks – Niro, Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, Telluride and Sedona – accounted for 66.7-percent of Kia's total volume, up 18.3-percent year-over-year.

"After outpacing the industry in historic fashion in 2020, Kia's upward trajectory and positive momentum continued with record-breaking January sales," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America. "With five all-new and significantly redesigned vehicles slated for introduction this year we are confident this trend will continue in the first quarter and beyond."

About Kia Motors America

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia Motors America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in West Point, Georgia.*

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.



MONTH OF JANUARY

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

1,733

1,628

1,733

1,628

Forte

7,021

6,248

7,021

6,248

Optima

16

6,177

16

6,177

K5

5,443

N/A

5,443

N/A

Cadenza

55

197

55

197

Stinger

695

743

695

743

K900

20

26

20

26

Soul

5,377

5,530

5,377

5,530

Niro

1,262

1,570

1,262

1,570

Seltos

4,992

94

4,992

94

Sportage

5,913

6,741

5,913

6,741

Sorento

5,302

5,470

5,302

5,470

Telluride

6,626

4,919

6,626

4,919

Sedona

510

1,012

510

1,012

Total

44,965

40,355

44,965

40,355

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-motors-america-announces-best-ever-january-sales-301220623.html

SOURCE Kia Motors America

