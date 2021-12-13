SYRACUSE, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are big things happening around Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry. And they are pleased to announce that this popular pediatric dental office has just reopened its newly remodeled location in Syracuse, Utah. Young patients will be able to enjoy the welcoming and engaging surroundings that will make them feel like they have been transported to the oceanside rather than just the dentist's office. Plus, the beautiful space is filled with the latest technology to enhance the overall patient experience.
But, that's not all.
Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry is also pleased to announce their new associate, Dr. Tate Trujillo. With an interest in dentistry, he started out as a dental assistant for Kids Town back in 2012. It was then that he realized just how much he enjoyed working with children. "Pediatric dentistry is my calling. When you know you are meant for something, then you go for it," Dr. Tate said. And that is exactly what he did.
Graduating with his undergraduate degree from Weber State University, Dr. Tate went on to attend dental school at the University of Utah. Upon graduation, he was accepted to - and graduated from - a pediatric dental residency in Yakima, Washington, a satellite NYU Langone program, where he received extensive education in pediatric dentistry.
Now, Dr. Tate is back at Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry ready to fulfill his role as an associate dentist.
At Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry, the entire team is dedicated to ensuring their young patients have a positive and rewarding dental experience. They understand that setting a solid foundation for a lifetime of successful oral health starts now. And, with the combination of the newly remodeled Syracuse location and the addition of Dr. Tate to the team, Kids Town is making strides in the way pediatric dentistry serves younger populations.
About Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry
Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry provides a comprehensive list of high-quality dental services for children. They offer an atmosphere that caters to children and the latest technology to enhance their overall dental experience.
Their services include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Cleanings and exams
- Crowns
- Fillings
- Sealants
- Pulp Therapy
- Space Maintainers
- Tooth Extractions
- Laser Dentistry
- Pediatric Sedation
- Dental Emergencies
Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry has 3 convenient office locations:
Roy Office
3540 West 6000 South, Suite 200, Roy, UT 84067
Layton Office
2940 North Church Street, Suite 301, Layton, UT 84040
Syracuse Office
780 South 2000 West, Building F2, Syracuse, UT 84075
To learn more, visit their website at https://www.kidstowndental.com or call their office at (801) 217-3359.
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Kids Town Pediatric Dentistry