ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids2, a global company that designs solutions for early-stage parents and families, today announced their expanded partnership with Designworks, the innovation studio for the BMW Group and a global creative consultancy. This partnership will bring together the best design visionaries to collaborate on the most innovative and highest-quality product designs, creating seamless solutions for children and families around the world.
The goal of this partnership is to bring Kids2's mission to life, helping to create bright futures for families everywhere through tiny wins. In this case of "tiny wins", through products which are efficient, practical and sustainable—with parents and babies needs coming first.
Two key areas of innovation for Kids2 are "grow with me" and modular design to design efficient, multi-use products that grow with early-stage families. The result will be products that have longer lifetimes and extend from infant to pre-school years. Together, the Kids2 and Designworks teams have been pioneers within the parenting space, thinking outside the box and designing for the future of parenting needs.
Kids2's Ingenuity™ brand has launched two products created from the partnership, the Ingenuity™ Beanstalk™ Baby to Big Kid 6-in-1 High Chair and the AnyWay Sway™ PowerAdapt™ Dual-Direction Portable Swing, which exemplify modular design and innovation in the category.
"This partnership is one-of-kind in our industry, and we are thrilled to join together a global team of designers and innovators to support bigger, better, and more efficient products for families," said David Butler, Chief Growth Office of Kids2. "We're fortunate to have linked with this amazing design company, which has enabled us to further extend our innovation and ability to reach more families across the globe with new, unique holistic solutions. We're looking forward to what we design and launch together next."
Kids2 and Designworks will look for ways to make parenting easier through intuitive gear design, connected solutions, multi-use grow-with-me designs and more. Through its privately-owned manufacturing facility, WINVENTION, Kids2 will be able to easily carry out new innovation and design while maintaining premium quality.
"At Designworks, we are driven to make things better, not just different. Our design philosophy aligns well with Kids2's "grow with me" approach, as it aims to change user behavior and keeps products in use longer", says André de Salis, Creative Director at Designworks. "We are looking forward to continuing this journey together with Kids2."
About Kids2 Group
Kids2 Group is a purpose-driven family of companies focused on helping new parents solve some of their biggest problems. This is all made possible thanks to Kids2 Group's unique community of passionate people and forward-thinking companies that create connectivity and comradery in pursuit of tiny wins for parents and children everywhere. Comprised of world-renowned brands Baby Einstein, Ingenuity and Bright Starts, as well as a privately owned media company, a venture capital firm to invest in like-minded startups, a vertically-integrated manufacturing facility, and various joint-venture partnerships—Kids2 Group sets out to create holistic solutions that create more tiny wins and bright futures for all families.
Kids2 Group's global reach spans 90 countries and more than 700 million consumer touchpoints, and the Kids2 Group family is growing. Thanks to new ideation and innovation, along with new investments in innovative spaces, Kids2 Group is on a path to make each day that much easier for early-stage parents and families everywhere.
About Designworks
Designworks, a BMW Group Company is both, the innovation studio for the BMW Group and a global creative consultancy. The teams in the studios in Los Angeles, Munich and Shanghai work at the intersection of design, technology and innovation to unlock brand potentials and foster business growth for companies worldwide. Designworks leverages the power of BMW Group's culture of innovation and cutting edge design to advance the goals of its external clients, including John Deere, Brunswick, Siemens, Corsair, HP, and VF Group, whilst bringing outside perspectives and impulses to the BMW Group. http://www.bmwgroupdesignworks.com
