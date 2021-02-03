WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kineco Kaman Composites, a leading manufacturer of composite parts for aerospace and defence applications, has identified Plataine's material optimization software solution for significant reductions in material waste. Also, Plataine's AI-based digital manufacturing software solution has been short-listed to deliver process digitalization & automation and improve visibility of the production processes - from raw material to finished product. Based in Goa, India, Kineco Kaman is a joint venture that was established between the Kineco Group of India and Kaman Aerospace of the US, in order to address the evolving needs of their global aerospace and defence customers.
Plataine was selected thanks to its global reputation of leading an AI-based suite of manufacturing optimization solutions, and its strong proven success with aerospace and defence well recognized companies. Plataine's solution will integrate with Kineco Kaman's current systems to allow it to automatically and dynamically generate optimized cut plans, as well as improve the kitting and sorting process. Plataine's technology will provide an improved picking process leading to optimized utilization of the material inventory, such as the selection remnants for production, wherever possible. The optimized plans and improved resources utilization are expected to ultimately lead to improve on-time delivery and generate 5% material savings.
The new system will maintain a complete Digital Thread, eliminating the need for manual paper records, while allowing full traceability from raw material to end product. The result will be improved quality and quality control, assuring Kineco Kaman is always audit-ready – an important consideration in such a highly regulated industry. Based on Kineco Kaman's preference, the implementation of the cloud-based solution could be handled entirely remotely, ensuring quick and smooth deployment and compliance with any COVID-related restrictions.
Gourish Dabolkar, Manufacturing Project Leader at Kineco Kaman, says: "In addition to a highly impressive reduction in material waste, Plataine's technology will bring us to a high level of process automation, such as the generation of optimized plans and the elimination of manual, paper-based record keeping during production processes. This type of process automation will be a significant benefit for us, leading to higher efficiencies and meet our business goals.
Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine, adds: "Kineco Kaman is a multi-national joint venture that has achieved a unique position in the global Aerospace industry. Their existing manufacturing processes are cutting edge, and we are proud to be an integral part of their digital journey with Plataine's advanced AI-based optimization methods to support their competitive advantage and sustainability."
About Kineco Kaman
Kineco Kaman Composites India is a Goa-based multinational joint venture between Kaman Aerospace Group (USA) and Kineco Limited (India). The company was set up to address the growing needs of global aerospace and defence companies; and manufactures advanced composite structural parts and assemblies for aerospace and defence applications using carbon and glass fiber materials and autoclave curing technology. Kineco Kaman employs 129 people and maintains a 70,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facility. Products include composite parts for aircrafts, helicopters, UAVs, and spacecrafts. The company is certified for AS9100 rev D, ISO 14001, OHSAS 45000 with NADACP NDT (AC 7114), NADCAP Composites & NMMT (AC 7118) and NADCAP Chemical processing (AC 7108) certifications. For more information, visit http://www.kinecokamanindia.com/
About Plataine:
Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, GE, Renault F1® Team, Stelia North America, Muskogee Technology, IAI, Triumph, General Atomics, TPI Composites and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM, McKinsey & Company, VIRTEK, the AMRC with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received a Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan and Innovation Awards from the JEC and CompositesUK organizations, as well as the Shanghai Society of Aeronautics (SSA). Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: http://www.plataine.com.
