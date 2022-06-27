Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Dealings, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies
TORONTO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kingstar Media, a leading performance marketing and advertising agency in North America, announced today that its Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, Geoff Crain, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.
Crain was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Geoff Crain into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Crain has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Crain will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Crain will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"Geoff is a true leader and will make a great addition to the Forbes Council," said Kingstar Media President and CEO Ed Crain. "VP and Managing Director Anat Freed and I are extremely excited to also announce Geoff's promotion to Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. Geoff was here at the start of the company working part time as a student almost 20 years ago. Since that time, he has worked for outside agencies in the big brand category, moved to a senior role at a major affiliate marketing agency and re-joined Kingstar in 2019. In taking on this exciting new role Geoff will continue to help Anat and I and the Kingstar team build and expand the agency's services. His selection to the Forbes Council will bring our expertise to a wider community."
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About Kingstar Media
Leveraging the power of television, audio, outdoor and digital, Kingstar Media has established itself as the premium direct response media agency in Canada. Kingstar has changed the Canadian DRTV landscape by changing the business model. Kingstar Media is a Canadian DRTV media agency and acts purely as a business services company: a full-service media buying agency that specializes in direct response media solutions that help its clients reach Canadian international consumers. Whether building brands, selling direct to consumers, or using direct response as a way to drive web traffic or retail sales, Kingstar has redefined direct response and how it can drive marketing strategy. For more information, visit http://www.kingstarmedia.com.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Kingstar Media