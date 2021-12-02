(PRNewsfoto/Kirkland's, Inc.)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) ("Kirkland's" or the "Company"), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 13 and 39-week periods ended October 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary vs. Prior Year Quarter

  • Net sales decreased 2.0% to $143.6 million, with 3.1% fewer stores
  • Comparable sales decreased 0.7%, including an e-commerce increase of 7.3%
  • Gross profit margin decreased 140 basis points to 34.7%
  • Earnings per diluted share was $0.51 compared to $0.82
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.51 compared to $0.66
  • EBITDA was $14.1 million compared to $18.9 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $14.8 million compared to $18.7 million
  • Operating income was $9.0 million compared to $13.1 million
  • Cash balance of $26.5 million with no outstanding debt; total liquidity of $100.9 million
  • Share repurchases of $16.5 million in the quarter
  • Store count at quarter end of 369

Management Commentary

"While the third quarter had its challenges, we remain confident in our overall position as we continue executing upon our long-term transformation strategy," said Steve "Woody" Woodward, president and CEO of Kirkland's. "We experienced softer than expected sales in the final weeks of the quarter but ended with an 8.4% two-year comparable sales increase. We continue to navigate the broader macro issues related to supply chain and labor constraints, which affected year-over-year profitability. Stripping away the incremental freight costs in our supply chain, we continued to achieve gross margin expansion.

"Looking at our results through the end of November, we were impacted by inconsistent traffic patterns and broader supply chain constraints. During Black Friday, we saw in-store traffic remain relatively flat on a year-over-year basis, but there was a meaningful decline in e-commerce traffic, which led to a total sales comp decline for the first month of the fiscal fourth quarter. Given our third quarter results, along with continued supply chain headwinds and choppy sales patterns, we are revising our outlook for the remainder of the year.

"Despite these headwinds, we are excited about the progress we've been making as we enter 2022. We've started a brand awareness campaign ahead of our rebranding launch to Kirkland's Home, which we expect to take place in the first quarter of 2022. Additionally, we are working to strengthen our digital capabilities within the e-commerce site to further enhance the omnichannel experience for our customers. We are also prioritizing our in-store floor layouts for new furniture and outdoor product assortments that we are rolling out in the first half of the year. We believe having a strong furniture and outdoor merchandise mix will help mitigate our seasonal reliance on holiday shopping and help drive new customer growth going forward.

"Overall, we remain on track to achieve our long-term financial targets and are firmly committed to the strategic initiatives we've set forth. Our commitment to optimizing our merchandising assortment, stabilizing margins and driving profitable growth has not wavered, and we firmly believe we are on track to become a high-performance specialty home furnishing retailer with quality products at affordable price points. Although we don't have a clear indication of when supply chain constraints will subside, we are experiencing strong sell-through with the new product assortments that we are able to get to our floor, which gives us further confidence that our merchandise transformation is working and resonating with consumers. We believe we have the necessary infrastructure and team in place to continue executing upon our strategy, ultimately driving long-term shareholder value."

Revised Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

The Company now expects a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a mid-single digit same-store sales increase for fiscal 2021. With the expected sales decline and freight impact, the Company anticipates earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than the prior-year period, while still expecting year-over-year earnings growth of approximately 50% for fiscal 2021.

Strategic Initiatives and Financial Targets

Kirkland's key strategic initiatives include:

  • Accelerating product development to reinforce quality and relevancy as the Company continues its transformation into a specialty retailer where customers are able to furnish their entire home on a budget;
  • Bolstering its omni-channel strategy via website enhancements, more focused marketing spend, an expanded online assortment, and an improved in-store experience;
  • Improving the customer experience with the Company's re-launched loyalty program, extended credit options and broadened delivery options; and
  • Utilizing its leaner infrastructure to be nimbler to changes in consumer preference and buying behaviors.

Kirkland's annual financial targets include:

  • Comparable sales growth, driven by e-commerce, merchandise improvements and brick-and-mortar store productivity. The Company expects e-commerce to continue to grow as a percent of its total business to over 50% of sales. The Company also intends to focus on improving the contribution of its remaining store base, which is an integral part of its omni-channel strategy and supports improved profitability of its e-commerce sales.
  • Increasing gross margin by continuing with the Company's current discipline of limited promotional offers, expanding direct sourcing, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing occupancy costs. With improved merchandise quality and to support a better customer experience, the Company will continue to move towards more targeted promotions. Direct sourcing is expected to increase from approximately 20% of purchases in 2020 to 70% by 2025. With these improvements, continued efficiencies in the Company's supply chain and lower occupancy costs, Kirkland's goal is to improve its annual gross profit margin to a mid-to-high 30% range over the next one-to-two years.
  • Improving profitability by leveraging the leaner infrastructure with comparable sales growth. The Company believes its ideal store count should be approximately 350 stores with additional opportunities for more favorable rent terms during ongoing lease renewals. With approximately $45 million in annualized operating expenses eliminated from the business in 2020, the Company expects annual EBITDA as a percent of sales to be in the low-to-mid double-digit range in the next one-to-two years and annual operating income as a percentage of sales to be in the high-single-digit range in the next one-to-two years.
  • Maintaining adequate liquidity and generating free cash flow while continuing to invest in key strategic initiatives and returning excess cash to Kirkland's shareholders.

The key strategic initiatives and financial targets are based on current information as of December 2, 2021, and are dependent on, among other things, consumer preferences, economic conditions and Kirkland's own successful execution of these initiatives. The information on which these initiatives and financial targets is based is subject to change, and investors are cautioned that the Company may update the initiatives and targets, or any portion thereof, at any time for any reason.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 369 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrances, and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by affordable home décor and inspirational design ideas. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience allows customers to furnish their home on a budget. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements 

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release, including all statements related to future initiatives, financial goals and expectations or beliefs regarding any future period, are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the finalization of the Company's quarterly financial and accounting procedures. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the Company's progress and anticipated progress towards its long-term objective and the success of its plans in response to the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on the Company's revenues and supply chain, risks associated with COVID-19 and the governments responses to it, the impact of store closures, the effectiveness of the Company's marketing campaigns, risks related to changes in U.S. policy related to imported merchandise, particularly with regard to the impact of tariffs on goods imported from China and strategies undertaken to mitigate such impact, the Company's ability to retain its senior management team, continued volatility in the price of the Company's common stock, the competitive environment in the home décor industry in general and in Kirkland's specific market areas, inflation, fluctuations in cost and availability of inventory, interruptions in supply chain and distribution systems, including our e-commerce systems and channels, the ability to control employment and other operating costs, availability of suitable retail locations and other growth opportunities, disruptions in information technology systems including the potential for security breaches of Kirkland's or its customers' information, seasonal fluctuations in consumer spending, and economic conditions in general. Those and other risks are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2021 and subsequent reports. Forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date of this release. Any changes in assumptions or factors on which such statements are based could produce materially different results. Kirkland's disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)







13-Week Period Ended







October 30,





October 31,







2021





2020



Net sales



$

143,630





$

146,609



Cost of sales





93,817







93,738



Gross profit





49,813







52,871



Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits





19,549







21,343



Other operating expenses





19,145







16,682



Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)





1,655







1,613



Asset impairment





444







177



Total operating expenses





40,793







39,815



Operating income





9,020







13,056



Other (income) expense, net





(9)







9



Income before income taxes





9,029







13,047



Income tax expense





1,800







691



Net income



$

7,229





$

12,356



Earnings per share:

















Basic



$

0.54





$

0.87



Diluted



$

0.51





$

0.82



Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic





13,405







14,249



Diluted





14,268







15,075



 

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)







39-Week Period Ended







October 30,





October 31,







2021





2020



Net sales



$

381,989





$

348,578



Cost of sales





252,223







249,751



Gross profit





129,766







98,827



Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits





60,326







60,157



Other operating expenses





52,491







44,843



Depreciation (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)





4,898







4,683



Asset impairment





754







9,027



Total operating expenses





118,469







118,710



Operating income (loss)





11,297







(19,883)



Other (income) expense, net





(3)







212



Income (loss) before income taxes





11,300







(20,095)



Income tax benefit (expense)





1,726







(15,650)



Net income (loss)



$

9,574





$

(4,445)



Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic



$

0.69





$

(0.31)



Diluted



$

0.64





$

(0.31)



Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic





13,955







14,121



Diluted





14,953







14,121



 

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)







October 30,





January 30,





October 31,







2021





2021





2020



ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents



$

26,475





$

100,337





$

37,189



Inventories, net





115,671







62,083







83,874



Income taxes receivable





523







162







5,441



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





9,647







8,116







9,586



Total current assets





152,316







170,698







136,090



Property and equipment, net





52,850







63,410







68,140



Operating lease right-of-use assets





128,169







147,334







156,924



Other assets





6,548







5,670







5,831



Total assets



$

339,883





$

387,112





$

366,985



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable



$

68,349





$

55,173





$

53,339



Accrued expenses





28,593







37,454







27,037



Operating lease liabilities





41,763







44,973







46,015



Total current liabilities





138,705







137,600







126,391



Operating lease liabilities





120,095







148,976







159,030



Other liabilities





5,320







5,614







8,147



Total liabilities





264,120







292,190







293,568



Net shareholders' equity





75,763







94,922







73,417



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

339,883





$

387,112





$

366,985



 

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







39-Week Period Ended







October 30,





October 31,







2021





2020



Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income (loss)



$

9,574





$

(4,445)



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment





15,535







17,810



Amortization of debt issue costs





69







70



Asset impairment





754







9,027



(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment





(23)







104



Stock-based compensation expense





1,321







912



Deferred income taxes











1,525



Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Inventories, net





(53,588)







10,800



Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(1,531)







(3,124)



Accounts payable





12,588







(4,735)



Accrued expenses





(8,373)







(1,704)



Income taxes receivable





(849)







(5,230)



Operating lease assets and liabilities





(12,876)







(7,091)



Other assets and liabilities





(1,291)







570



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities





(38,690)







14,489





















Cash flows from investing activities:

















Proceeds from sale of property and equipment





44







168



Capital expenditures





(5,162)







(7,580)



Net cash used in investing activities





(5,118)







(7,412)





















Cash flows from financing activities:

















Borrowings on revolving line of credit











40,000



Repayments on revolving line of credit











(40,000)



Refinancing costs











(15)



Cash used in net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock units





(379)







(52)



Proceeds received from employee stock option exercises





146







12



Employee stock purchases











35



Repurchase and retirement of common stock





(29,821)









Net cash used in financing activities





(30,054)







(20)





















Cash and cash equivalents:

















Net (decrease) increase





(73,862)







7,057



Beginning of the period





100,337







30,132



End of the period



$

26,475





$

37,189





















Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities:

















Non-cash accruals for purchases of property and equipment



$

984





$

414



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share. These measures are not in accordance with, and are not intended as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believes that they provide useful information to analysts and investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operational performance.

The Company defines EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, provision for income tax, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA with non-GAAP adjustments and adjusted operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) with non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share by adjusting the applicable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meanings prescribed by GAAP. Use of these terms may differ from similar measures reported by other companies. Each non-GAAP financial measure has its limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table shows a reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) for the 13 week and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020 and a reconciliation of net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share for the 13 week and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020:

KIRKLAND'S, INC.

UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURE RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share data)







13-Week Period Ended





39-Week Period Ended







October 30,

2021





October 31,

2020





October 30,

2021





October 31,

2020



Operating income (loss)



$

9,020





$

13,056





$

11,297





$

(19,883)



Depreciation and amortization





5,049







5,824







15,535







17,810



EBITDA





14,069







18,880







26,832







(2,073)



Non-GAAP adjustments:

































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)





(126)







(752)







(1,632)







(695)



Asset impairment(2)





444







177







754







9,027



Stock-based compensation expense(3)





438







276







1,321







912



Severance charges(4)





2







10







293







890



Other costs included in operating expenses(5)











70













204



Total adjustments in operating expenses





884







533







2,368







11,033



Total non-GAAP adjustments





758







(219)







736







10,338



Adjusted EBITDA





14,827







18,661







27,568







8,265



Depreciation and amortization





5,049







5,824







15,535







17,810



Adjusted operating income (loss)



$

9,778





$

12,837





$

12,033





$

(9,545)





































Net income (loss)



$

7,229





$

12,356





$

9,574





$

(4,445)



Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax:

































Closed store and lease termination costs in cost of sales(1)





(90)







(577)







(1,229)







(533)



Asset impairment(2)





334







121







568







6,927



Stock-based compensation expense, including tax impact(3)





277







196







427







1,082



Severance charges(4)











6







220







683



Other costs included in operating expenses(5)











54













155



Total adjustments in operating expenses





611







377







1,215







8,847



Tax valuation allowance(6)





(409)







(2,431)







(519)







3,040



CARES Act - net operating loss carry back(7)











268













(14,328)



Total non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax





112







(2,363)







(533)







(2,974)



Adjusted net income (loss)



$

7,341





$

9,993





$

9,041





$

(7,419)





































Diluted earnings (loss) per share



$

0.51





$

0.82





$

0.64





$

(0.31)



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share



$

0.51





$

0.66





$

0.60





$

(0.53)





































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





14,268







15,075







14,953







14,121







(1)

Costs associated with closed stores and lease termination costs, including gains on lease terminations, amounts paid to third parties for rent reduction negotiations and lease termination fees paid to landlords for store closings.

(2)

Impairment charges include both right-of-use asset and property and equipment impairment charges.

(3)

Stock-based compensation expense includes amounts expensed related to equity incentive plans.

(4)

Severance charges include expenses related to severance agreements. This also includes permanent store closure compensation costs.

(5)

Other costs include lease negotiation fees associated with corporate rent reduction.

(6)

To remove the impact of the change in the Company's valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

(7)

To remove the impact of the income tax benefit recorded in fiscal 2020 related to the carry back of fiscal 2019 and estimated fiscal 2020 federal net operating losses to prior periods as permitted under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

 

