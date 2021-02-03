KLA Corporation (PRNewsfoto/KLA Corporation)

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on Dec. 31, 2020, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $457 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $2.94 on revenue of $1.65 billion.

"Our results for the December quarter and calendar 2020 demonstrate continued strong demand from customers, exceptional execution by our global teams, and the enduring strength and resiliency of our KLA operating model in guiding our strategic objectives," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In the December quarter we also generated record free cash flow while continuing our commitment to capital returns to our shareholders."

GAAP Results



Q2 FY 2021

Q1 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2020

Total revenue

$1,651 million

$1,539 million

$1,509 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$457 million

$421 million

$381 million

Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$2.94

$2.69

$2.40









Non-GAAP Results



Q2 FY 2021

Q1 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2020

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to KLA

$504 million

$475 million

$422 million

Earnings per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$3.24

$3.03

$2.66

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2021 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ending in March:

  • Total revenue between $1,665 million to $1,815 million
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $2.98 to $3.66
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $3.23 to $3.91

For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published letter to shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our total revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP EPS attributable to KLA for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, and growth of our Services business in 2020, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in the forward-looking statements in this release, include risks related to customer cancellations or push outs, our ability to deliver services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the introduction of new laws, regulations or orders that limit our ability to sell products to customers or to service products previously sold to customers and other risk factors included in KLA's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, without limitation, the risk factors described therein). Except as otherwise specifically indicated, the information included in this release is as of the date it is delivered. KLA assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation







Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets















(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020



June 30, 2020

ASSETS







Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$

2,296,530





$

1,980,472



Accounts receivable, net

1,219,189





1,107,413



Inventories

1,420,618





1,310,985



Other current assets

286,617





324,675



Land, property and equipment, net

594,185





519,824



Goodwill

2,045,445





2,045,402



Deferred income taxes, non-current

258,734





236,797



Purchased intangible assets, net

1,289,843





1,391,413



Other non-current assets

403,483





362,979



Total assets

$

9,814,644





$

9,279,960



LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

262,496





$

264,280



Deferred system revenue

274,642





336,237



Deferred service revenue

239,618





233,493



Short-term debt

20,000







Other current liabilities

1,223,356





865,776



Total current liabilities

2,020,112





1,699,786



Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt

3,441,465





3,469,670



Deferred tax liabilities

646,028





660,885



Deferred service revenue

88,769





96,325



Other non-current liabilities

667,964





672,284



Total liabilities

6,864,338





6,598,950



Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,104,190





2,090,268



Retained earnings

903,696





654,930



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(72,704)





(79,774)



Total KLA stockholders' equity

2,935,182





2,665,424



Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary

15,124





15,586



Total stockholders' equity

2,950,306





2,681,010



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,814,644





$

9,279,960



 

 

KLA Corporation















Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations































Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:















Product

$

1,238,023





$

1,144,550





$

2,383,518





$

2,202,525



Service

412,847





364,903





805,972





720,342



Total revenues

1,650,870





1,509,453





3,189,490





2,922,867



Costs and expenses:















Costs of revenues

669,733





633,618





1,290,295





1,237,859



Research and development

229,064





220,751





448,102





431,331



Selling, general and administrative

181,909





192,253





354,540





380,598



Interest expense

38,880





40,472





78,266





80,822



Other expense (income), net

3,882





(2,568)





7,079





(4,186)



Income before income taxes

527,402





424,927





1,011,208





796,443



Provision for income taxes

70,419





44,622





134,083





69,742



Net income

456,983





380,305





877,125





726,701



Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(268)





(250)





(693)





(379)



Net income attributable to KLA

$

457,251





$

380,555





$

877,818





$

727,080



Net income per share attributable to KLA:















Basic

$

2.96





$

2.42





$

5.67





$

4.60



Diluted

$

2.94





$

2.40





$

5.62





$

4.56



Weighted-average number of shares:















Basic

154,273





157,290





154,777





157,994



Diluted

155,560





158,620





156,057





159,314



 

 

KLA Corporation

 Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

456,983





$

380,305



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

84,257





88,534



(Gain) loss on unrealized foreign exchange and other

(5,663)





(5,550)



Asset impairment charges





100



Stock-based compensation expense

26,827





26,789



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(190,189)





(126,682)



Inventories

(26,215)





(1,477)



Other assets

(56,390)





3,558



Accounts payable

8,039





35,258



Deferred system revenue

21,038





(30,412)



Deferred service revenue

2,215





1,220



Other liabilities

240,179





16,088



Net cash provided by operating activities

561,081





387,731



Cash flows from investing activities:







Proceeds from sale of assets

741







Capital expenditures

(59,144)





(34,874)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(260,227)





(144,715)



Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

57,563





10,287



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

163,492





158,699



Purchases of trading securities

(16,741)





(12,852)



Proceeds from sale of trading securities

18,424





15,307



Net cash used in investing activities

(95,892)





(8,148)



Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs

40,343







Proceeds from revolving credit facility





250,000



Repayment of debt





(275,000)



Common stock repurchases

(177,492)





(284,593)



Payment of dividends to stockholders

(139,584)





(134,696)



Issuance of common stock

26,356





24,499



Tax withholding payments related to equity awards

(11,000)





(12,237)



Payment of contingent consideration payable





(3)



Net cash used in financing activities

(261,377)





(432,030)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

11,834





3,963



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

215,646





(48,484)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,215,820





988,348



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

1,431,466





$

939,864



Supplemental cash flow disclosures:







Income taxes paid

$

59,764





$

50,884



Interest paid

$

36,925





$

53,140



Non-cash activities:







Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$

25,987





$

13,755



Contingent consideration payable - financing activities

$

(5,761)





$

(3,540)



Dividends payable - financing activities

$

812





$

1,638



Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$

6,000





$

4,000



 

 

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)



The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:





Three Months Ended Dec. 31,



Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:















Semiconductor Process Control

$

1,380,184





$

1,247,430





$

2,648,138





$

2,411,062



Specialty Semiconductor Process

90,587





75,106





179,540





144,245



PCB, Display and Component Inspection

179,267





186,279





360,444





364,831



Other

449





517





590





2,748



Total revenues for reportable segments

1,650,487





1,509,332





3,188,712





2,922,886



Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates

383





121





778





(19)



Total revenues

$

1,650,870





$

1,509,453





$

3,189,490





$

2,922,867



 

 

 

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Dec. 31,

2020



Sept. 30,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019



Dec. 31,

2020



Dec. 31,

2019

GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

457,251





$

420,567





$

380,555





$

877,818





$

727,080



Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:























Acquisition-related charges

a

53,099





50,475





60,393





103,574





133,756





Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

3,960





3,253





2,786





7,213





2,786





Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

c

(17,552)





(17,013)





(21,505)





(34,565)





(43,771)





Discrete tax items

d

7,381





17,487









24,868







Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA



$

504,139





$

474,769





$

422,229





$

978,908





$

819,851



GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$

2.94





$

2.69





$

2.40





$

5.62





$

4.56



Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$

3.24





$

3.03





$

2.66





$

6.27





$

5.15



Shares used in diluted shares calculation



155,560





156,442





158,620





156,057





159,314



 

 

Pre-tax impact of GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations



In thousands

Acquisition - Related

Charges



Restructuring,

Severance and

Other Charges



Total pre-tax

GAAP to non-

GAAP Adjustments

Three months ended Dec. 31, 2020











Costs of revenues

$

38,738





$

765





$

39,503



Research and development





1,432





1,432



Selling, general and administrative

14,361





2,450





16,811



Other expense (income), net





(687)





(687)



Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

$

53,099





$

3,960





$

57,059



Three months ended Sept. 30, 2020











Costs of revenues

$

37,040





$

636





$

37,676



Research and development





923





923



Selling, general and administrative

13,435





1,933





15,368



Other expense (income), net





(239)





(239)



Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2020

$

50,475





$

3,253





$

53,728



Three months ended Dec. 31, 2019











Costs of revenues

$

40,590





$

831





$

41,421



Research and development





802





802



Selling, general and administrative

19,803





1,153





20,956



Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2019

$

60,393





$

2,786





$

63,179



 

 

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation







Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)



2020



2019

Net cash provided by operating activities



$

561,081





$

387,731



Capital expenditures



(59,144)





(34,874)



Free Cash Flow



$

501,937





$

352,857



 

 



Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Guidance



Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS







Three Months Ending March 31, 2021

(In millions, except per share amounts)



Low



High

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$2.98



$3.66

Acquisition-related charges

a

0.34



0.34

Restructuring, severance and other charges

b

0.02



0.02

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

c

(0.11)



(0.11)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA



$3.23



$3.91

Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation



155.2



155.2

 

The Non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.

To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:

a.

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions, primarily Orbotech. Management believes that the expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is appropriate to be excluded because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets and exclusion of these expenses allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both KLA's newly acquired and long-held businesses. Management believes that the other acquisition-related expenses are appropriate to be excluded because such costs would not have otherwise been incurred in the periods presented.





b. 

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.





c. 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.





d. 

Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as tax expense from a restructuring. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 are the aggregate of the aforementioned discrete tax items.

 

