MIAMI, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As global demand for IoT and Cloud solutions fuels growth, Klika Tech has opened two additional office locations in Poland where the company continues to attract global tech talent relocating to Europe from across the region.
The company, which is headquartered in the U.S., has opened new offices in Krakow and the capital city of Warsaw, where dozens of skilled engineers and developers have joined the company to help accelerate innovation and digital transformation for customers across the globe. Klika Tech today has offices in Miami, New York, Berlin, Wroclaw, Krakow, Warsaw, Minsk and Almaty.
The company in 2020 opened an R&D office in the prominent tech development hub of Wroclaw, and quickly attracted a large pool of global and local development talent. Today, the company has three offices in Poland where Klika Tech developers and other professionals work hands-on with some of the most unique IoT and Cloud technologies.
"We were one of the few companies focused on IoT and Cloud solutions to open R&D operations in Poland, and in only a few short years, the country has become the digital heart of Europe," said Val Kamensky, Co-CEO & COO, Klika Tech. "Our effective relocation program enables tech pros from across Europe to become part of the vibrant community that is shaping the future of technology."
Klika Tech has worked with Poland's private and public organizations to build a strong local partner ecosystem, and further invests in long-term technology skilling for pros who want to live and work in Poland. Klika Tech's team has grown to more than 235 people who serve customers across the globe and support the company's development of the latest IoT, Cloud and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions.
About Klika Tech
Klika Tech architects, builds, and deploys, custom edge-to-cloud IoT and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning solutions for startups and Fortune 500 companies consistently delivering innovative and disruptive IoT projects for diverse customers. With headquarters in the U.S. and operations across North America, Europe and Central Asia, Klika Tech delivers solutions for smart living, automotive, smart mobility, industrial, manufacturing, connected healthcare, retail, and agriculture, asset tracking and logistics. Klika Tech is an Advanced Consulting and IoT Competency Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) with AWS Service Delivery designations for AWS IoT Core Services, AWS IoT Greengrass, Amazon API Gateway, AWS CloudFormation, and AWS Lambda.
