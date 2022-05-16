KLYR Rum's acquisition of the award-winning craft distillery bolsters capabilities to meet growing demand and distribution needs
PHILADELPHIA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KLYR Rum (https://klyrrum.com/), an American-made silver rum disrupting the category, is proud to announce the purchase of Holy Water Distillery, a craft distillery located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. Twelve times distilled, filtered eighteen times, sugar free and gluten free, KLYR is an innovative, fresh take on rum that speaks to American ingenuity. Launched in 2021 with Holy Water Distillery, KLYR Rum has experienced strong growth and increasing demand as the brand expands in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Las Vegas and is now the preferred rum of choice for the MLB's Philadelphia Phillies.
"This is an exciting time for KLYR Rum and we continue our upward momentum by the day, making our acquisition of Holy Water Distillery the next step in our expansion," said Amish Patel, CEO of KLYR Rum. "We are fortunate to have a partner in the award-winning team of Holy Water Distillery to bring a game-changing brand into a rum category in need of innovation."
The story of KLYR started with founder Amish Patel who came up with the idea of producing a unique silver rum in the U.S. that drinks like vodka or tequila. The KLYR team then partnered Holy Water Distillery Master Distiller Lexi Close to help develop the recipe and produce KLYR Rum. Lexi and her team at Holy Water Distillery were able to fine-tune the perfect ratio of sugar, water and yeast utilizing a proprietary distillation and filtration process.
Holy Water Distillery was opened by Victoria and Kevin Close in 2018. Quickly becoming a local craft favorite, their spirit brand Crostwater Distilled Spirits began raking in awards for its various offerings, such as gin, vodka, spiced rum, whiskey, bourbon, flavored whiskey and more. Their daughter, 24-year-old Master Distiller Lexi Close, now distills over 10 spirits including KLYR Rum.
"We are very excited about the potential the merger between KLYR Rum and Holy Water Distilling brings," says Victoria Close, President of Crostwater Distilled Spirits. "Our distillery is doing better than it ever has before and, thanks to our combined networks, Crostwater Distilled Spirits will benefit from KLYR Rum's growth."
KLYR Rum:
KLYR Rum, distilled 12 times and filtered 18 times, is a unique, gluten-free silver rum with zero grams of sugar and zero grams of carbohydrates. With purity as a guide, the team created a rum that drinks like vodka, a pure partner for ice, soda, or a touch of fruit. KLYR is rapidly growing its distribution in Pennsylvania, and can now be found at leading wine and spirits stores as well as top bars and restaurants in and around the Philadelphia area. KLYR Rum is available currently in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Las Vegas and Trindad, and retails for $26.99. KLYR is produced at Holy Water Distillery located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/klyrrum/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KlyrRum/
Media Contact
Collin Smith, Colangelo & Partners, 908-229-3529, csmith@colangelopr.com
SOURCE KLYR Rum