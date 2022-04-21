Health IT entrepreneur and accomplished management consultant joins Kno2
BOISE, Idaho, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kno2®, the company leading the connected future of healthcare communication, today announce the appointment of Mark McAdoo to the company's board of directors.
McAdoo is the founder and CEO of SourcEdge Solutions, a healthcare technology consulting firm. Prior to this role, he was co-founder and CEO of HEP-backed HealthQX – a data analytics firm in the value-based-care market segment. The firm was acquired by Change Healthcare in 2016.
McAdoo also serves as an executive partner with Health Enterprise Partners (HEP), a leading healthcare private equity firm who co-led the Kno2's Series A investment round this past July. With Kno2, he will support strategic decision-making and leverage his extensive network to help the company maximize its impressive growth trajectory. The serial healthcare technology entrepreneur has successfully scaled and sold four business ventures in the last 20 years.
"Kno2's management team is excited to have Mark McAdoo join our board," says Jon Elwell, CEO of Kno2. "Mark's operational experience, proven track record and extensive network of healthcare leaders aligns well with our growth trajectory. His willingness to roll up his sleeves with the Kno2 leadership team will be a tremendous benefit to our partners, customers and employees."
"Interoperability has been a sought-after solution in the healthcare industry for more than a decade," said McAdoo. "The Kno2 network incorporates not only Kno2 technology but a vast ecosystem of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks to ensure information is captured whenever and wherever it resides. Their innovative approach and economic model ensure no one is precluded from participation. Kno2 is the "real deal" and I am excited to help guide and help grow the organization."
Since raising a $15M Series A investment in July of last year, Kno2 has experienced significant growth in number of partners and customers participating over the Kno2 network. In 2021 the Kno2 network reported six billion transactions, 900 million patient record queries, 24 million messages, 2.3 million accessible providers, and eight thousand connected organizations across the healthcare ecosystem.
The Kno2® network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. We are empowering healthcare to finally realize the true potential of interoperability by unleashing connectivity everywhere through a simple to use Communication API and robust tools for any business. With industry disrupting economics and our passion to include the underserved, Kno2 is democratizing healthcare communications and defining the new connected future of healthcare. With a single connection to Kno2, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more about Kno2, visit http://www.kno2.com.
