FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knuula, the leader in digital engagement letters, is excited to announce a partnership with McGowan Programs! As a leading provider of professional liability insurance, McGowanPRO sets the standard for risk management and engagement letters. With this partnership, all of their popular templates are now publicly available for use on Knuula. Additionally, all firms holding an active errors and omissions insurance policy through McGowanPRO will receive a discount on their Knuula subscription!

"Over the last couple of years, Knuula has built the best system out there for finding, drafting, editing, and sending engagement letters. Partnering with McGowanPRO brings high-quality, up-to-date engagement letter templates to our library and streamlines the process even further for our users." - Jamie Peebles, Founder & CEO, Knuula

"As a leading professional liability insurance broker, McGowanPRO has always maintained that well-written engagement letters are an essential tool for accountants and CPAs to lower their exposure to litigation. Making our engagement letters easily accessible and improving the ability to customize them is so important. A partnership between Knuula and McGowanPRO, Risk Management Advisors to Accountants and CPAs, is a natural fit!" - Stephen Vono, Senior Vice President, McGowanPRO

