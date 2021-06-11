PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Koan, the organizational alignment software that helps teams across the world manage goals and status collaboratively, today announced a record year of growth and a brand-new integration with Microsoft Teams. With the advent of remote work, goal-setting software has been adopted at accelerated speeds as documented by Techcrunch. In turn, Koan's customer base grew by 82% YoY with a majority of organizations adopting the free-tier version at a team-level before moving to paid versions. Integrating the discussion of goals into the same space where work is already happening, as demonstrated by the Microsoft Teams integration, is core to the company's belief in bottom-up and easily visible goal management.
Bottom-up adoption has grown in line with the users weekly engagement rate steadily climbing by 44% over the last year. Koan's design of codifying good habits includes a systematic approach to goal-setting and reflections based on research about how exceptional teams interact. 90% of users that reflect once return to reflect regularly demonstrating Koan's habit-forming and intuitive UI.
"Happy and productive teams is a business desire that transcends geography. Everyone wants to produce work they are proud of and Koan exists to help managers make that happen," said Matt Tucker, CEO of Koan. "A common barrier to adoption is the perception of 'goals software' as a tool for bosses to micromanage or monitor work. We've taken the opposite approach. By incorporating design choices to make this a team activity that fosters autonomy rather than destroying it, we've created a product that everyone actually enjoys using. Koan is being adopted globally because we've built a platform that aligns people, goals, and purpose."
"Our teams build their weekly activities around KRs and Koan has become a part of their routine." shared Vasco Pedro, Co-founder and CEO of Unbabel, an AI-powered language operations platform that helps businesses deliver multilingual support at scale. "We use Koan globally to organize meeting agendas, track progress, and spark problem-solving discussions. Our teams are more aligned and can clearly see what each one is working on and how they feel about their progress. Overall, managers see it as a valuable tool that enhances employee work and communication."
The addition of Microsoft Teams marks Koan's full availability for all major communication and project management tools including Slack, Google, and Jira. Koan's integration enables users to share and track progress on team and company goals within the Microsoft Teams application. This integration is included with Koan's free tier to empower any and all teams to manage goals and status via software.
Unlike other alignment software that takes an executive top-down approach, Koan combines a reflective bottom-up approach with a data-driven OKR system to become an invaluable tool to a team's day-to-day operations and eventually, the entire organization. With a customizable cadence to support Agile organizations, users complete a "reflection", or status update, that prompts everyone to provide anecdotal feedback on how goals are progressing paired with a quantitative confidence rating. By connecting weekly or bi-weekly activities to the broader company goals, and creating an engaging workflow that provides the 'full picture' of progress, Koan helps teams, employees and leaders focus on the activities that matter most.
About Koan
Koan helps organizations achieve goals through simple, positive habits embraced from the bottom up. Headquartered in Portland with a distributed team, the company was founded in 2016 by Matt Tucker, a serial entrepreneur with acquisition and IPO experience. Built on the foundational belief that exceptional teams have always created a strong cadence around goal-setting and reflection, Koan makes this practice a seamless part of teams' regular routines by employing collaborative methods and proven design for goals, reflection and recognition. Achieve focus, communicate honestly, and create a more fulfilling and purposeful team culture.
Learn more at koan.co.
