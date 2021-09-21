KONA, Hawai`i, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kohanaiki, a private luxury residential development on the Kona Coast of the island of Hawai`i, announced that Greg Brown has been hired as Vice President of Operations. Joining the community in late September, Brown arrives from Nanea Golf Club, a luxury private golf club in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i, where he previously served as General Manager for the past two years. Brown will oversee the entire club operations at the 450-acre development of Kohanaiki, including the golf, food and beverage and facilities departments.
"Greg brings solid high-end private club experience, strong leadership skills and proven financial acumen," said David Reese, President and CEO at Kohanaiki. "We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to the Kohanaiki `ohana and trust he will lead our club into an exciting future."
Prior to his tenure at Nanea Golf Club, Brown spent 15 years as General Manager of Mayacama Golf Club, an esteemed private luxury residential club in Sonoma, California. With Nanea and Mayacama consistently rated in the Top 100 Courses in America and Mayacama rated as a Top 100 Platinum Club in America, Brown's experience with the finest golf communities makes him a natural fit for the ultra-luxury community of Kohanaiki.
"I have long admired Kohanaiki over the years during my time at other private clubs, and it's a dream to now join this community at this impressive period of growth," said Brown. "I look forward to leading a new era of excellence for a residential destination already highly acclaimed for its golf, dining, amenities and staff."
Brown holds a Master of Business Administration from Saint Mary's College of Moraga, California and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
One of the most exclusive private residential communities in Hawai`i, Kohanaiki surpassed $169 million in sales in the first half of 2021. Offering both unparalleled opportunities for new-construction custom homes and move-in ready built homes, Kohanaiki continues to welcome new members to a life of sanctuary, community and relaxed elegance on the idyllic Kona Coast.
To learn more about Kohanaiki, its dining and club amenities, or its real estate offerings, visit Kohanaiki.com.
About Kohanaiki
Kohanaiki is a 450-acre, private residential community located on the Kona Coast of the Big Island of Hawai`i. This relaxed, yet exclusive community represents an evolution of the private club experience. Members can enjoy a Rees Jones-designed golf course, a luxurious golf and beach club, members' beach, adventure team and dining facilities ranging from casual poolside fare to exquisite fine dining. Kohanaiki real estate options include estate homesites, custom single-family homes, and paired townhome-style residences, ranging in price from $3 million to over $20 million.
