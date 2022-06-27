Kolbe Corp is now a one-stop-shop for all things conative. Two groundbreaking Arizona enterprises, Kolbe Corp and Dynamynd Inc, both founded over 30 years ago by the award-winning business pioneer Kathy Kolbe, have announced that they have merged.
PHOENIX, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two groundbreaking Arizona enterprises, both founded over 30 years ago by the award-winning business pioneer Kathy Kolbe, have announced that they have merged.
"Millions of people across the globe use Kolbe assessments of innate abilities to help in decision-making, learning, and relationships," says David Kolbe, CEO of Kolbe Corp, the provider of the world's only assessment based on conative strengths, the Kolbe A™ Index. "We deeply value the tremendous resources Dynamynd offers the educational community and the children it serves, and we are honored to continue this important work."
Kolbe Corp specializes in business applications of the Kolbe Wisdom™, based on Kathy Kolbe's Theory of Conation. Dynamynd Inc., which has provided educational applications of the theory, had been run by Kathy and will now operate as a division of Kolbe Corp, based in Phoenix, AZ.
"Watching my kids make great strides in growing Kolbe Corp, while I was crusading for improvements in schools — through Dynamynd Inc. — has been a joy," says Kathy Kolbe. "David, and my daughter, Amy Bruske, have proven to be excellent business leaders. And our research has proven my work improves the outlook for at-risk kids. I've decided to personally focus on kids who desperately need help."
Kolbe Corp will be offering its broad series of assessments, training programs and models for assisting businesses, educators, students, and individuals of all ages who seek ways to identify and build on innate abilities.
Kathy Kolbe, at 82, is continuing the development of her Theory of Conation, offering Master Classes, and is completing an oral autobiography for online publication.
Most things will not change for Kolbe Corp and Dynamynd Inc. customers, except that all offerings will now be housed in one place, resulting in streamlined processes.
"Our mission remains the same," David Kolbe added. "We're here to help people understand their own and each other's instinctive strengths and use that understanding to improve their lives in the ways they care about most."
The integration will officially go into effect on July 1st, 2022.
Media Contact
Toby Phillips, Kolbe Corp, (602) 840-9770, tphillips@kolbe.com
SOURCE Kolbe Corp