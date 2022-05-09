Korea Points Exchange (“KPX”), on Behalf of the GPEX Platform, Signed a Strategic Business Agreement, with Lotte Members to Expand Their Points and Membership Business

Korea Points Exchange (“KPX”), on Behalf of the GPEX Platform, Signed a Strategic Business Agreement, with Lotte Members to Expand Their Points and Membership Business

 By Korea Points Exchange

SEOUL, South Korea, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through this agreement, the two companies will create services for users to link their L.POINT, a membership rewards program operated by Lotte Members, with over 40 million members and transacting over 1 trillion KRW annually, with GPEX, a blockchain based financial platform. Lotte Group is one of the largest conglomerates in the world with business spanning food and beverages, retail stores from super markets to luxury department stores, resorts, hotels, sports teams, theme parks, and more. LPOINT is the membership program in all sectors connected to consumers.

Lotte Members CEO, Jun Hyeongsik said, "We will strive to maximize synergy between the two companies by continuously discovering areas for mutual collaboration beyond our initial service linkage." 

Loyalty points, rewards programs, and airline mileages ("Brand Points") are highly segregated and illiquid, often enclosed in their own ecosystem. The GPEX Platform was created to increase value to these assets and create additional services that benefit both the Brand Point companies and users.

Korea Point Exchange CEO, Kim Jae Hak said, "We are delighted to start our point-based blockchain finance business with Lotte Members, the industry leader. We will actively create new services for both L.POINT and GPEX users.

KPX, a software development and consulting company in collaboration with the GPEX platform, seek to bridge traditional finance with blockchain technology including cryptocurrency. KPX has secured strategic investment from key online platforms and service providers including Spectrum Payment Solutions, a US based payment technology company in December 2021. The GPEX platform has secured investments globally including Shima Capital, a leading venture firm focused on cutting edge blockchain startups.

GPEX: https://gpex.io/ 

KPX: https://kopex.io/ 

Press Source: https://www.chosun.com/economy/economy_general/2022/03/02/J3XAFEDX75HQDGYC7WJ725YYPM/

Contact:

GPEX Inc.

+82 70-8804-6181 

335618@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-points-exchange-kpx-on-behalf-of-the-gpex-platform-signed-a-strategic-business-agreement-with-lotte-members-to-expand-their-points-and-membership-business-301541691.html

SOURCE Korea Points Exchange

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.