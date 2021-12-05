NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KoreHealth, a brand focused on creating simple, effective fitness and recovery tools, announced today their partnership with Chute Boxe, the world-famous academy headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.
"It's an honor to see Chute Boxe fighters using our fitness products," said KoreHealth founder Jason Manly. "They're a team with a rich history of mixed martial artists, having produced some of the greatest champions and legends the sport has ever seen."
The list of current and former Chute Boxe champions goes wide and deep in the MMA world and includes Cris "Cyborg" Justino (current Bellator featherweight champion), Anderson Silva, Mauricio, and Murilo Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira (current UFC lightweight champion), among many others.
Oliveira, the current UFC lightweight titleholder, is the most recent Chute Boxe champion. He fought and defeated former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler at UFC 262 in May 2021, earning a technical knockout early in the second round. He will make his first title defense against Dustin Poirier in December 2021 at UFC 269.
Current KoreHealth athletes that call Chute Boxe home include:
Trainer Diego Lima
Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira
Laureano Staropoli
Thomas Almeida
Mayra Sheetara
Glorinha De Paula
Daniel Willycat
Allan Nascimento
Polyana Viana
Felipe Sertanejo
With this partnership, KoreHealth will be looking to take on more exposure and dominance in international waters.
With this partnership, KoreHealth will be looking to take on more exposure and dominance in international waters.
