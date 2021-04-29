NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KPG Funds (KPG), a burgeoning leader in office and retail development in NYC, today announced Adrian Ohmer to the Advisory Board to support the company's rapid growth by providing strategic guidance and input to KPG. The board consists of leaders with diverse backgrounds in both the private and public sector. Each member brings deep experience in real estate and other fields, adding significant depth and breadth to the KPG team.
"Our advisory board of industry leaders both inside and outside of real estate will further strengthen our executive team's talent and background, and we are fortunate to have a true leader and innovator in the institutional investment community" said Greg Kraut, KPG's CEO.
"I am excited to be on a Board of individuals that are so diverse and accomplished. I am further delighted by the opportunity to provide KPG's strong team of investment professionals with my views on inclusion, diversity, investment strategy, portfolio construction, and social impact," said Adrian Ohmer.
"I'm convinced that Adrian is going to make a valuable and positive impact on our company to help guide it through this accelerated growth period to further maturity. He has already been a valued and trusted partner" said Rod Kritsberg, KPG's CIO.
