TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Donna Zazula to the executive leadership team as Chief People Officer. Donna brings with her over 25 years of extensive Human Resources expertise from a variety of industries ranging from Recruitment, Talent Development & Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion and Policy Design. Most recently, she held the position of Global Director for Diversity and Engagement for a communication automation company.
Donna will lend her vast expertise to ensure that Krypt realizes its mission to become a world class organization for customers and employees alike as Krypt continues its fast-paced growth trajectory. Donna will be focused on growing and supporting our most important asset: our people. Krypt employees truly are the heart of our organization and our strongest differentiator in the marketplace. Our goal is to ensure all our employees experience a culture of collaboration, innovation and teamwork.
"Our employees are family and as we continue to grow, we want to maintain that sense of community. Hiring a Chief People Officer was a natural and important investment to maintain and continue to grow our inclusive culture and Donna is a perfect fit. We are excited to have her joining our team and look forward to leveraging and growing from her experience and expertise to make Krypt a highly desired workplace destination."
-Jigish Shah, CEO, Krypt
We welcome Donna and are excited to see our team of associates continue to grow and flourish under her leadership.
Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain, since 2008. We have global footprints with offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers across 35 countries leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.
