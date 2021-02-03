TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, continues to grow its expansive network of payment channels by integrating Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange. Billers using the KUBRA e-billing platform can now offer customers who prefer to use their banking institutions' platforms a seamless way to make bill payments.
Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange is a digital solution that makes it easier for consumers to view, manage and pay their bills without having to set up accounts with multiple billers or remember multiple passwords or due dates. Customers enjoy a centralized view of their bills in their bank's bill pay service, easy biller setup, choice of payment source and timing (including real-time payments if providers are enabled for it), and payment confirmation from their billers.
"Our partnership with Mastercard shows our commitment to bringing innovative solutions to our clients that continuously improve the bill pay experience for their customers," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "Adding Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange ensures we are providing customers with the convenience, speed, and transparency they expect when making payments," added Watkin.
"We're witnessing a rapid shift in consumer behavior with consumers migrating to more simple and streamlined digital experiences," said Manal Toukan, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America at Mastercard. "With Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange, we're improving the bill pay experience for consumers, billers and financial institutions alike, as we continue to modernize payments and meet the growing demand for seamless and secure digital solutions."
The addition of Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange helps ensure KUBRA clients can continue to offer their customers a wide range of payment choices that improve flexibility and increase the speed of bill payments. Billers on the KUBRA platform can further reach their customers at thousands of banks, Financial Institutions, or digital institutions, utilizing real-time messaging to enhance the customer experience, streamline reconciliation, and reduce costs.
