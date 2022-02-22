NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KUDO Inc., the multilingual video conferencing platform powered by the largest network of conference interpreters announced today its partnership with digital experience platform On24.
On24 is a webinar software and virtual event platform specializing in personalized content experiences that drive engagement with audiences everywhere.
"KUDO provides On24 clients the opportunity to experience virtual events in their preferred language, which plays an essential role in driving engagement and maximizing user participation," notes Michal Raz, VP of Global Partnerships at KUDO.
With the rise of virtual events causing screen fatigue among users, providing a personalized experience has become an increasingly important part of successful event planning for online platforms. KUDO Marketplace is giving event planners the opportunity to book from a pool of 12,000 interpreters up to 2 hours before an event, removing a major pain point in planning multilingual meetings. The platform provides access to 200+ spoken and sign languages, allowing more inclusive participation from global attendees and those with hearing disabilities.
"Companies are looking to deliver more personalized and localized digital experiences," said Kris Jenkins, global head of strategic alliances and business development at ON24. "With ON24 and KUDO, companies can expand their global reach and use live interpretation during their digital experiences to improve prospect and customer engagement."
"We are delighted to partner with On24 to make multilingual events accessible to a broader audience, while removing the last barrier of natural communication in events," added Raz.
