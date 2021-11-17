Kulicke & Soffa is a critical supplier of global semiconductor and LED production equipment and solutions. Recent supply chain mitigation efforts have increased its outlook into the second fiscal half. (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.)

 By Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its fourth fiscal quarter ended October 2, 2021. The Company reported fourth quarter net revenue of $485.3 million, net income of $133.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $138.3 million.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP





Fiscal Q4 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2021

Net Revenue

$485.3 million

up 173.1%

up 14.4%

Gross Profit

$231.3 million

up 160.2%

up 18.2%

Gross Margin

47.7%

down 230 bps

up 160 bps

Income from Operations

$154.8 million

up 573%

up 28.5%

Operating Margin

31.9%

up 1900 bps

up 350 bps

Net Income

$133.7 million

up 746.2%

up 17.5%

Net Margin

27.6%

up 1870 bps

up 80 bps

EPS – Diluted

$2.10

up 740%

up 17.3%



Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP





Fiscal Q4 2021

Change vs.

Fiscal Q4 2020

Change vs.

Fiscal Q3 2021

Income from Operations

$160.2 million

up 448.7%

up 27.2%

Operating Margin

33.0%

up 1660 bps

up 330 bps

Net Income

$138.3 million

up 535.7%

up 16.4%

Net Margin

28.5%

up 1630 bps

up 50 bps

EPS - Diluted

$2.17

up 520%

up 16%

A reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section.

During the fiscal fourth quarter the Company was able to exceed revenue expectations by temporarily extending production capacity and also by delivering additional advanced display systems and services.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Throughout fiscal 2021 we continued to support an ongoing period of industry expansion, while carefully navigating global supply-chain challenges. Additionally, we continued our aggressive development efforts, released several new market-ready solutions and also received customer acceptance with several others. These efforts expand our access to favorable long-term trends within the automotive, electronics assembly and advanced display end-markets."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $1,517.7 million.
  • Gross margin of 45.9%.
  • Net income of $367.2 million or $5.78 per share; non-GAAP net income of $390.2 million or $6.14 per share.
  • The Company repurchased a total of approximately 215.0 thousand shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $10.2 million.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights 

  • Net revenue of $485.3 million.
  • Gross margin of 47.7%.
  • Net income of $133.7 million or $2.10 per share; non-GAAP net income of $138.3 million or $2.17 per share.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $739.8 million as of October 2, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company currently expects net revenue in the first fiscal quarter of 2022, ending January 1, 2022, to be approximately $460 million, +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP EPS to be approximately $1.88, +/- 10%.

This revenue outlook is very similar to the fourth fiscal quarter expectations provided on August 4, 2021.

Looking forward, Fusen Chen commented, "We continue to efficiently support strong, ongoing and broad demand across our served end-markets. Throughout fiscal 2022, we anticipate ongoing industry expansion and also rapid growth of our emerging portfolio of solutions which directly addresses semiconductor, electric vehicle, and advanced LED assembly challenges."

Earnings Conference Call Details

A conference call to discuss these results will be held tomorrow, November 18, 2021, beginning at 8:00am EST. To access the conference call, interested parties may call +1-877-407-8037 or internationally +1-201-689-8037. A live webcast will also be available at investor.kns.com.

A replay will be available from approximately one hour after the completion of the call through November 25th by calling toll-free +1-877-660-6853 or internationally +1-201-612-7415 and using the replay ID number of 13723617. A webcast replay will also be available at investor.kns.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release also contains non-GAAP financial results. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration cost, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both U.S. GAAP metrics as well as non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

Management has not reconciled its outlook for non-GAAP Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS for Q1F22 as it does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between Diluted EPS and non-GAAP Diluted EPS, as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items could have a significant impact on our non-GAAP Diluted EPS and, accordingly, a reconciliation of Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Diluted EPS for Q1F22 is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future (kns.com).

Caution Concerning Results and Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the effects of supply chain constraints on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, filed on November 20, 2020, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and employee data)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020

Net revenue

$

485,326





$

177,688





$

1,517,664





$

623,176



Cost of sales

254,011





88,803





820,678





325,201



Gross profit

231,315





88,885





696,986





297,975



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

40,186





28,101





139,224





107,947



Research and development

34,929





35,553





137,478





123,459



Acquisition-related cost









1,730







Amortization of intangible assets

1,322





1,920





5,974





7,371



Restructuring

42





263





133





689



   Total operating expenses

76,479





65,837





284,539





239,466



Income from operations

154,836





23,048





412,447





58,509



Other income / (expense):















Interest income

520





653





2,321





7,541



Interest expense

(72)





(26)





(218)





(1,716)



Income before income taxes

155,284





23,675





414,550





64,334



Income tax expense / (benefit)

21,573





8,013





47,295





11,998



Share of results of equity-method investee, net of tax





(122)





94





36



Net income

$

133,711





$

15,784





$

367,161





$

52,300



















Net income per share:















Basic

$

2.16





$

0.26





$

5.92





$

0.83



Diluted

$

2.10





$

0.25





$

5.78





$

0.83



















Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.14





$

0.12





$

0.56





$

0.48



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

61,966





61,791





62,009





62,828



Diluted

63,611





62,411





63,515





63,359





Three months ended



Twelve months ended

Supplemental financial data:

October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020

Depreciation and amortization

$

5,258





$

5,142





$

19,810





$

19,739



Capital expenditures

5,792





5,964





22,555





14,514



Equity-based compensation expense:















Cost of sales

202





147





828





744



Selling, general and administrative

2,887





2,965





10,998





11,071



Research and development

909





851





3,676





3,204



Total equity-based compensation expense

$

3,998





$

3,963





$

15,502





$

15,019





















As of



















October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020

Backlog of orders 1

















$

787,241





$

127,924



Number of employees

















3,586





2,836



1.

Represents customer purchase commitments. While the Company believes these orders are firm, they are generally cancellable by customers without penalty.

 

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





As of



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$

362,788





$

188,127



Short-term investments

377,000





342,000



Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $687 and $968 respectively

421,193





198,640



Inventories, net

167,323





111,809



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,586





19,620



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

1,351,890





860,196











Property, plant and equipment, net

67,982





59,147



Operating right-of-use assets

41,592





22,688



Goodwill

72,949





56,695



Intangible assets, net

42,752





37,972



Deferred tax assets

15,715





8,147



Equity investments

6,388





7,535



Other assets

2,363





2,186



TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,601,631





$

1,054,566











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Accounts payable

154,636





57,688



Operating lease liabilities

4,903





5,903



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

161,570





76,762



Income taxes payable

30,766





17,540



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

351,875





157,893











Deferred tax liabilities

32,828





33,005



Income taxes payable

69,422





74,957



Operating lease liabilities

38,084





18,325



Other liabilities

14,185





12,392



TOTAL LIABILITIES

506,394





296,572











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value

550,117





539,213



Treasury stock, at cost

(400,412)





(394,817)



Retained earnings

948,554





616,119



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,022)





(2,521)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,095,237





$

757,994











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,601,631





$

1,054,566



 

KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Three months ended



Twelve months ended



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020



October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

123,376





$

31,731





$

300,032





$

94,412



Net cash used in investing activities, continuing operations

(135,928)





(151,820)





(81,707)





(125,957)



Net cash used in financing activities, continuing operations

(12,276)





(15,191)





(44,258)





(145,809)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(383)





1,632





594





1,297



Changes in cash and cash equivalents

(25,211)





(133,648)





174,661





(176,057)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

387,999





321,775





188,127





364,184



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

362,788





$

188,127





$

362,788





$

188,127



















Short-term investments

377,000





342,000





377,000





342,000



Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$

739,788





$

530,127





$

739,788





$

530,127



 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Income from Operating

to Non-GAAP Income from Operation and Operating Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)







Three months ended





October 2, 2021



October 3, 2020



July 3, 2021

Net revenue



$

485,326





$

177,688





$

424,318



U.S. GAAP income from operations



154,836





23,048





120,455



U.S. GAAP operating margin



31.9

%



13.0

%



28.4

%















Pre-tax non-GAAP items:













Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative



$

1,322





$

1,920





1,340



Equity-based compensation (a)



3,998





3,963





4,140



Restructuring



42





263







Non-GAAP income from operations



$

160,198





$

29,194





$

125,935



Non-GAAP operating margin



33.0

%



16.4

%



29.7

%

(a)

This non-GAAP measure is newly included for the three months ended January 2, 2021. Comparatives have been included.

 

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and

U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Twelve months

ended



Three months

ended



October 2,

2021



October 2,

2021



October 3,

2020



July 3,

2021

Net revenue

$

1,517,664





$

485,326





$

177,688





$

424,318



U.S. GAAP net income

367,161





133,711





15,784





113,766



U.S. GAAP net margin

24.2

%



27.6

%



8.9

%



26.8

%

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combination- selling, general and administrative

$

5,974





$

1,322





$

1,920





1,340



Restructuring

133





42





263







Acquisition-related costs

1,730















Equity-based compensation

15,502





3,998





3,963





4,140



Net income tax (benefit)/expense on non-GAAP items

(311)





(807)





(181)





(460)



Total non-GAAP adjustments

23,028





4,555





5,965





5,020



Non-GAAP net income

390,189





138,266





21,749





118,786



Non-GAAP net margin

25.7

%



28.5

%



12.2

%



28.0

%

















U.S. GAAP net income per share:















Basic

5.92





2.16





0.25





1.83



Diluted(a)

5.78





2.10





0.25





1.79



















Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)















Basic

0.37





0.07





0.10





0.08



Diluted

0.36





0.07





0.10





0.08



















Non-GAAP net income per share:















Basic

$

6.29





$

2.23





$

0.35





$

1.91



Diluted(c)

$

6.14





$

2.17





$

0.35





$

1.87



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

62,009





61,966





61,791





62,023



Diluted(b)

63,515





63,611





62,411





63,485



(a)

GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net (loss) per share because it would be anti-dilutive.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments per share includes amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring, equity-based compensation expenses, and acquisition-related costs as well as tax benefits or expense associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items.

(c)

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units and stock options.

 

