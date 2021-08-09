NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AESC Announces New Leader for its Global Executive Career Service
The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global trade association representing the world's leading executive search firms, announced today that Kulsoom Gul has been appointed Managing Director of its BlueSteps career service for executives. The search was led by Raj Das of AESC Member firm Buffkin Baker, part of the Panorama network.
"We are delighted to have Kulsoom join the AESC team and lead the next evolution of BlueSteps," stated AESC CEO Karen Greenbaum. "In commitment to our organization's purpose of strengthening leadership worldwide, our BlueSteps business plays a unique role in supporting the career journeys of both rising next gen leaders and current senior executives, while nurturing a diverse talent pool for AESC members and their clients. Kulsoom is a proven product leader who possesses the vision and breadth of experience to drive the next growth phase of BlueSteps."
A strategic initiatives and product executive with 15+ years of experience who has led multi-million-dollar rollouts for Amazon, Chubb, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, Kulsoom brings vast experience as a digital product manager with direct expertise building B2C and B2B platforms. In her role as BlueSteps Managing Director, Kulsoom will lead the strategy, production, product development and management, and P&L performance of the business.
"I'm excited to enhance BlueSteps with the addition of cutting-edge new features and capabilities tailored to the needs of global executives with a focus on workplace and executive diversity," Kulsoom commented. "Our commitment in providing our trusted partner member firms with diverse candidates for their key growth areas remains a top focus."
Prior to joining AESC, Kulsoom served as the VP of Product for Chubb's Small Business division where she owned a disruptor Broker/Agent Marketplace Portal and Insured Client Center for agents to purchase small commercial business insurance. Before joining Chubb, she worked in a product and business development role at Amazon to create and execute a 3-5-year roadmap plan and manage the launch of a new publishing platform for Amazon's Kindle business. Kulsoom also brings extensive experience working in the financial sector, having worked in the Capital Markets divisions at both Deutsche Bank and Citigroup. She holds an MBA from Duke, The Fuqua School of Business, and a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers College in Computer Science and Economics.
About AESC
AESC sets the quality standard for the executive search and leadership advisory profession. AESC members are recognized leaders of global executive search and leadership advisory solutions. They leverage their access and expertise to place, find and develop more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and senior-level positions for the world's leading organizations of all types and sizes. Dedicated to strengthening leadership worldwide, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Learn more about us at aesc.org.
About BlueSteps
Since 2000, BlueSteps has empowered director-level through C-Suite professionals in 70+ countries with the insights and resources to build a competitive business plan for their careers. A service of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), BlueSteps shares career intel, advice and opportunities you can't get anywhere else—straight from the world's leading executive search firms. Learn more at bluesteps.com.
