TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom Corporation, a leading provider of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as numerous other no-code SharePoint web parts and apps for Microsoft Office 365, announced they are a sponsor of the upcoming India Cloud Security Summit taking place virtually on August 28, 2021.
India Cloud Security Summit, 2021 is a one-day virtual event organized by the Microsoft 365, Power Platform & Cloud Security India User group. This event will fully focus on the Cloud Security services related to Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform security and Dynamics 365. In this one-day virtual event the attendees will deep-dive into Microsoft's Cloud Security stack with hands-on sessions and labs, delivered to them by the experts in the field and the community leaders.
"We're living in an era where data and information has become the lifeblood of digital transformation, but they also increasingly attract cybercriminal activity," advises Vignesh Ganesan, Enterprise Cloud Architect and Technology Strategist. "Conventional security tools can't help to fight the increasing threat landscape and we need modern tools to defend ourselves. So please join the India Cloud Security Summit free one day virtual event which will completely focus on the Cloud Security services related to Microsoft 365, Azure, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Check out the amazing speaker line-up and the agenda on the event website."
Additionally, KWizCom Corporation invites the India Cloud Security Summit participants to attend their own session on enhancing Microsoft 365 forms without compromising the privacy and security. The session will be led by KWizCom's Product Group Manager Nimrod Geva on August 28th from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
When comparing various 3rd party form and workflow features to decide which solution best fits their requirements, many clients overlook the most basic question: "What really happens when a user fills out a form and submits it? Where does the form's data go to and where is it stored and processed?"
SharePoint users are encouraged to join this session by KWizCom where the company's Product Group Manager Nimrod Geva will review the types of Forms app solutions available for Microsoft 365. Nimrod will also present KWizCom Forms – a SharePoint-hosted forms and workflow app designed to assure that none of the customers' data leave their Microsoft 365 tenant!
For more information on India Cloud Security Virtual Summit and to register to get a free ticket, please visit the event's official webpage.
The Summit organizers advised that the virtual event will not be recorded and none of the session recordings will be available so they encourage everyone to join them live on the day of the event.
About KWizCom Corporation
Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 10,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom's solutions and services expand Microsoft SharePoint out-of-the-box capabilities, streamline workflow, maximize efficiency and enhance over-all productivity for hundreds of thousands of users. KWizCom, a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Please visit http://www.kwizcom.com to find out more about KWizCom's clients, people, partners and solutions.
