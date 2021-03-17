BASEL, Switzerland, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alan Vanderborght, founder and Chief Executive Officer of KYBORA Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of KYBORA GmbH, said, "I am thrilled to have Sascha, Eric, and Stephen join our team. Their experience in launching companies, running operations, and the extent of their networks will be of great value to KYBORA as we accelerate our efforts to establish physical direct presence in all key markets around the world. I look forward to working closely with them to achieve our mission of helping Life Sciences companies achieve enduring success."
Dr. Jean Chatellier, Executive Vice President of KYBORA and, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors of KYBORA GmbH added, "With Sascha, Eric and Stephen's experience we are further strengthening the expansion of our business in Europe. Our firm will also benefit from our Board of Directors' decades of strategic transactions and investments experience in diverse Life Science industry segments and marketplaces."
Mr. Sascha Bucher is co-founder and Partner at Forty51 ventures, a Biotech VC fund in Europe focused on venture formation. Previously, he was Partner and Managing Director Investments at Roivant Sciences and Head of Europe. Before that Sascha worked for Roche in numerous Business and Corporate Development functions including as Deputy Head of Global M&A. He was involved in 100+ transactions and negotiated and closed over 50 international deals with an accumulated total deal value of more than 10 billion USD. Prior to Roche, Sascha was a banker at UBS. He is a Board member of several Biotech companies including Tarsier Pharma and Altavant Sciences. Sascha holds an MBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Basel and is both a Harvard Business School GMP alumnus and a Certified European Financial Analyst and Asset Manager (CEFA).
Mr. Eric Doulat has extensive international commercial experience in Pharma (orphan and specialty drugs, health care products and services) and Nutrition (especially microbiome). He has held senior leadership roles with proven track records amongst international firms such as Actelion-Janssen, Sanofi and Danone. In particular at Actelion, Eric built and grew the commercial teams across Europe, Russia/CIS and LATAM, then successfully handled the full integration of Actelion into Janssen. Currently, he undertakes consulting assignments and manages Board member positions. Eric holds a PhD in Pharmacy.
Mr. Stephen Stead has an extensive and wide-ranging successful track records in the Pharma industry. Having worked in varied roles with both big pharma at GSK and Roche as well as generic businesses including Polpharma, STADA and Ranbaxy covering different functions encompassing Tech Ops, Commercial, Business Development and General Management. He has worked as an operating partner with private equity, identifying investment opportunities, carrying out both due diligence and running portfolio companies from buy in through to successful exit. Stephen has worked and lived throughout Europe including Russia in leadership positions where he has been involved in building profitable and sustainable pharma businesses in many emerging markets including the MENA region and China as well as Europe.
The recent inception of KYBORA GmbH is part of the firm's constant expansion across all major Life Science markets in the United States and Europe and, in the near future Asia and LATAM.
About KYBORA – KYBORA is a global advisory firm whose mission is to help Life Sciences companies (Pharmaceutical/Biotech/MedTech) achieve enduring success by offering optimal M&A (buy/sell), licensing (in-/out), fundraising and strategic consulting services globally. Headquartered in Princeton (USA), KYBORA has also representatives in the USA (San Francisco and Miami), LATAM (Brazil, Colombia and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland), CIS-CEE (Hungary, Russia and Ukraine) and MENA-GCC (Saudi Arabia), and partners in Japan, China, India, and Argentina. Altogether, KYBORA offers the best combination of global reach and local knowledge. For more information, please visit https://kybora.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/kybora/.
