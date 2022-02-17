YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is hosting its Drug Discovery & Development annual virtual event on February 23, 2022 bringing together leading academia and innovative industry experts, clinicians, laboratory managers, scientists and medical professions from across the world. Marking the 5th year, the symposium features another exciting lineup of invited prominent speakers spanning key topics and sharing new discoveries and advancements with the scientific community.
The one-day event features two keynote speakers: Professor Kevin Pfleger, MA, PhD, Director Biomedical Innovation, The University of Western Australia explaining how the bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) technology can be used to monitor receptor complexes, and Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and Co-Founder, Medable, presenting a keynote delivery titled, "Engineering the Quantum Leap that Drug Development Needs," examining technologies and processes to deliver more responsive, streamlined clinical trials and key barriers to delivering faster drug development.
"The capability to monitor ligand-receptor and protein-protein interactions in live cells and in real time has transformed our ability to assess the intricacies of molecular pharmacology," according to The University of Western Australia's Professor Kevin Pfleger. "Bioluminescence resonance energy transfer (BRET) has played a central role in this transformation, particularly with respect to studying G protein-coupled receptors, and during my presentation, I will take the audience on a whistle-stop tour of my laboratory's contribution to its development and application."
Drug Discovery & Development 2022 promises to deliver a comprehensive agenda including sessions ranged from novel approaches to drug discovery and preclinical development, to explorations into PK/PD and Pharmacogenomics, and lastly a peek into advancements in clinical development. Kicking off the afternoon discussions, is a panel presentation titled, "Digital Solutions to Alleviate NASH Clinical Trial Challenges" presented by Dr. Paul McCracken, Debbie Marshall, and Christina Gonzales, of ICON, exploring the challenges in NASH clinical trials and how digital technologies provide high quality non-invasive solutions to NASH clinical trial enrollment.
This premier event highlights over 15 presentations spanning the full day including other topics such as autoantibodies as biomarkers in immuno-oncology, standardized and reproducible solutions for flow cytometry analytics, innovative approaches to biomarker discovery in the drug development process, enabling translation of biomarker research to clinical practice, identifying the ideal in vitro model for various research applications, and personalized medicine through GPCR pharmacogenomics naming a few.
"Now in its 5th year, we are proud to provide a unique and highly valuable platform for inspiring interdisciplinary exchange at the forefront of drug discovery, a rapidly evolving field, via our Drug Discovery & Development virtual event," said Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots. "Kicking off the 2022 year with this first event, we continue to strive and produce such critical educational resources and content, and more opportunities for networking among researchers, industry and academic institution and others in the scientific community who are poised to impact the field in coming years."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform, while seamlessly connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment encompasses a lobby equipped with a leaderboard and gamification, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts, poster hall to explore data and engage in live chat conversations, exhibit hall (driving innovations and highlighting recent contributions in the field), and a networking lounge to encourage collaborations with a social media wall and photo booth -- all to provide an enriched learning experience for attendees.
By participating and attending this event, Continuing Education credit (1 per presentation) can be earned for a maximum of 30 credits. To register for the event, click here. Use #LRdrug to follow the conversation online!
