YORBA LINDA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website offering premier, interactive virtual events and webinars, is delighted to announce Microbiology Virtual Week, the 7th of its kind held annually to be hosted on September 7-9th. The focus during this free, event remains consistent carrying forward the ongoing tradition of addressing novel technologies, opportunities and challenges, and most relevant, to the future of microbiology in today's world.
Discussed like never before, more than 12,000 attendees will be immersed in cutting-edge sessions by some of the brightest minds in the field to better understand, treat and prevent infectious and immunologic diseases, and engage in basic, clinical and epidemiologic sciences. The comprehensive 3-day agenda will include over 30 presentations from academia and industry prominent speakers, including a handful of stellar keynote deliveries. This prestigious form brings together thousands of research scholars, top scientists, clinicians, healthcare professionals, laboratory technicians, and infectious disease experts all under one virtual roof to get important questions answered by experts who are revolutionizing future research from all facets in the microbiology field.
Microbiology Virtual Week 2021 brings five distinguished keynote speakers to the virtual stage kicking off each day:
- Ricardo Rajsbaum, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB): The Virus, the Host and the Battle for Survival: How Viruses Interact with the Host Ubiquitin Machinery to Promote Susceptibility or Resistance to Infection.
- Shou-Wei Ding, PhD, Distinguished Professor, Department of Microbiology & Plant Pathology, Institute for Integrative Genome Biology, University of California, Riverside: Mammalian RNAi Response to Virus Infection
- Matthew Sullivan, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Civil, Environmental and Geodetic Engineering; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Investigator; Co-director OSU Infectious Diseases Institute Microbial Communities Program: Viromics: Lessons from the Oceans, Soils, and Humans
- Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, PhD, Professor, Departments of Microbiology and Medicine, Tisch Cancer Center Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Development of an Affordable COVID-19 Vaccine Based on a Newcastle Disease Virus Platform
- Daniel Griffin, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Infectious Disease - ProHEALTH, an OPTUM Company; Senior Fellow for Infectious Disease - UHG Research and Development: COVID-19 Point of Care Diagnostics: The Importance of Timing and RNA Levels
Dr. Ricardo Rajsbaum, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology and Immunology University of Texas Medical Branch said, "As we continue to experience the effects of the virus causing COVID-19, we see now in real time how the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 variants represent viral evolution, which happens because of the constant interactions that take place between the virus and the host. This also applies to many other pathogenic viruses. By studying other pathogenic viruses, we can learn general mechanisms of viral immune escape. In this lecture, clever ways used by different pathogenic viruses to replicate efficiently by hijacking host antiviral factors will be discussed, and Labroots' platform is a great way to explore these new discoveries."
Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre, Professor, Departments of Microbiology and Medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai stated, "We are working on an affordable, easy to scale up, COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is based on a viral vector commonly used in veterinarian vaccines, Newcastle disease virus, and therefore, easy to manufacture and distribute."
Dr. Daniel Griffin, Chief Division of Infectious Disease, ProHEALTH commented, "Critical in control of this pandemic is the ability to rapidly identify infectious individuals prior to their ability to infect others. While the original testing approaches for COVID-19 diagnosis focused on using PCR, which often had significant delays in getting results, the introduction of tests that use alternative technology such as antigen detection and give results in minutes and may be better at rapidly identifying infectious individuals prior to transmission."
Spanning the 3-day program, presentations will share unique insights from a variety of scientific disciplines highlighting, serological and cellular approaches to COVID-19 research using flow cytometry, identify viroids as infectious non-coding RNAs, from viral infection to neurodegeneration – the role of innate immunity, understand the impact of environmental factors on plant virus-induced disease, understand the emerging RNA viruses, virus replication: the role of the unique pathogenic organelle, explain current approaches to the development of RNA-replicon vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2, genetic approaches and host targets to inhibit influenza virus pathogenesis, gut microbiota in maternal-infant populations with HIV, machine learning approaches for modeling complex community dynamics, RNA viruses reshape the RNA modification landscape in the cell, and tracking of novel SARS-CoV-2 lineages through wastewater surveillance, and so much more!
Greg Cruikshank, Chief Executive Officer of Labroots added, "Microbiology Virtual Week, 2021 continues to deliver each year, providing a comprehensive jam-packed program to educate attendees on the latest discoveries, and gather recognized leaders from around the world. We are thrilled to serve as the catalyst to the scientific community through our virtual event offerings, and continuing to advance immunological research and extend the understanding of how to treat significant health issues and disease."
Produced on Labroots' robust platform with the capability to connect across all desktops and mobile devices, the online environment provides a complete one-stop educational experience. Participants will enjoy the lobby, auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts (live chat feature enabled during all scheduled presentations), interactive poster hall (explore data and engage in live chat conversations), exhibit hall (interact with sponsors and view the latest array of products and technologies), and a networking lounge offering new engaging ways to connect with colleagues, including a social media wall.
By participating in this event, you can earn 1 Continuing Education credit per presentation for a maximum of 50 credits.
To register for the event, click here. Join the online conversation and use the official event hashtag #LRmicro to stay up to date on the latest information.
About Labroots
Labroots is the leading scientific social networking website, and primary source for scientific trending news and premier educational virtual events and webinars and more. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, Labroots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, Labroots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning. Offering more than articles and webcasts that go beyond the mundane and explore the latest discoveries in the world of science, Labroots users can stay atop their field by gaining continuing education credits from a wide range of topics through their participation in the webinars and virtual events.
Media Contact
Lynn Brainard, Labroots, 714-771-4397, lynn.brainard@labroots.com
SOURCE Labroots