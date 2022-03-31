Spanning the one-day agenda, Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Manufacturing, and Cell, Gene, and Nucleic Therapies topics will be explored by leading academic and industry professionals
YORBA LINDA, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labroots, the leading scientific social networking website, which offers premier, interactive virtual events and webinars to the scientific community, is pleased to announce, now in its 4th year, Bioprocessing 2022, scheduled on April 6th.
More than ten presentations comprise the scientific agenda sharing advancements and solutions to the challenges of producing complex biologics facing the industry today and innovations in all aspects of cell culture optimization and cell line development, modeling and simulation, continuous bioprocessing, downstream processing, gene therapy manufacturing, process characterization, digital biomanufacturing, and more.
This free online event brings together thousands of leading scientists, research scholars, engineers, and industry professionals on a global basis working in biopharmaceutical development and production to learn how to improve process efficiencies and product quality in all phases of bioprocessing.
Conference highlights include two keynote deliveries kicking off the day:
- Keynote presentation titled "A Generic Manufacturing Platform for Downstream Processing on Non-mab Proteins" presented by Dr. Alois Jungbauer, Professor, Department of Biotechnology, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Institute of Bioprocess Science and Engineering.
- Keynote presentation titled "Continuous Bioprocessing – New Challenges and Opportunities for Membrane Technology" delivered by Dr. Andrew L. Zydney, Bayard D. Kunkle Chair, and Professor of Chemical Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Zydney will explain the benefits of implementing continuous bioprocessing and identify the opportunities for using countercurrent staging to enhance the performance of downstream processes.
Dr. Andrew Zydney, Bayard D. Kunkle Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Penn State University, and keynote speaker in the Continuous Bioprocessing session, noted, "The biopharmaceutical industry is seriously exploring the opportunities that continuous operations can provide for process intensification and reduced manufacturing costs. However, continuous bioprocessing development requires a significant re-thinking of the technologies currently used for batch downstream processing. This is creating exciting opportunities for the development of new technology platforms specifically designed to exploit the unique characteristics of continuous processes."
Following thereafter, a joint panel presentation titled "An Overview of Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Development through Commercial Production" will be presented by Dr. Kevin G. McGarry, Jr., Manager, Analytical Development, and Dr. Samir Acharya, Associate Director, Process Development, at Andelyn Biosciences. Together, they will explain the steps involved in getting a gene therapy product to the clinic and discuss development and manufacturing processes, analytics, and potential challenges.
Additionally, attendees will learn from prominent speakers on topics including the overall goal of process modeling, the benefit of having a scale-up method based on first physical principles, an introduction to next-generation bioanalytics development, the advantages of using microscale tools mimicking large scale conditions to optimize a microbial cell factory, the potential of a model-assisted process design for pharmaceutical production processes, and what critical role the media for cell cultivation play in upstream processing.
Produced on Labroot's robust platform, while connecting across all desktop and mobile devices, the interactive environment provides a lobby with leaderboard and gamification, an auditorium featuring live-streaming video webcasts with lively discussions during scheduled presentations, a poster hall to explore data and engage in live chats, exhibit hall, and a networking lounge including a social media wall and photo booth, offering attendees an enriched learning experience.
Labroots is approved as a provider of continuing education programs in the clinical laboratory sciences by the ASCLS P.A.C.E. Program. By attending this event, Continuing Education credit (1 per presentation) can be earned for a maximum of 35 credits.
For more information and to register for this free event, click here. Use #LRbioprocessing to follow the conversation online!
