PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics, a company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, announced the appointment of Alan Murray as chair of its Board of Directors.
LactaLogics is developing closed-system, shelf-stable products which can offer aseptic administration of breast milk to at-risk infants. Designed to make human milk safer to administer, the ready-to-serve human milk and human milk fortifier will first be processed utilizing Tetra Pak technology, then packaged in aseptic pouches and cartons. They will be able to be stored at room temperature until opened, with no freezing or thawing required.
"We are excited to welcome Alan as Chairman of our Board of Directors. Previously serving as CEO of Tetra Pak North America, he brings decades of experience in food processing, business development, and management," said Chelly Snow, Co-Founder and Board Member. "His extensive background in processing and packaging systems will be instrumental in our commitment to bringing an exclusive human milk diet to the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients."
With more than 30-years of experience in the food industry, Mr. Murray has a long track record in bringing innovative strategies to life. As CEO of NextFoods, Inc., he was intricately involved with the creation of GoodBelly products, leading the company through its rapid growth, engaging with key retailers, investors, and suppliers.
He served as CEO of Tetra Pak North America, the world leader in processing and packaging systems for the food industry. He is the former Chairman and Co-founder of the North American Carton Council, an industry group formed to stimulate the recycling of beverage cartons. He has presided over numerous PE-backed exits in the food and packaging industries.
"It's a pleasure to join LactaLogics and to be a part of what they are doing for babies," said Murray. "I've spent much of my career dedicated to the natural foods industry and there isn't a more natural food than mother's milk."
Originally from South Africa, Mr. Murray holds a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Cape Town.
Snow continued, "Our purpose-driven culture starts with leaders like Alan, extending to every member of our company. We're looking forward to his leadership carrying us forward, allowing LactaLogics to be an affordable, high-volume supplier of human milk products."
About LactaLogics
LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is a majority woman-owned company located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
