PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent (LBK) is pleased to announce that attorney Brian Lafferty has been promoted to Partner of the firm. Lafferty leads the firm's motor vehicle accident and premise liability divisions of the firm.
"We are proud to elevate Brian to the role of Partner! He has certainly earned it," said Jeff Laffey, firm managing partner. "Brian has earned an excellent reputation with the insurance industry due to his fierce advocacy for our clients, and the phenomenal results he has obtained. Brian typifies LBK's commitment to treating our clients with the empathy and respect that they deserve."
"I am honored to serve the firm as Partner," said Lafferty. "I am passionate about the work we do on behalf of accident and injury victims, and I look forward to working with the firm to help our clients achieve justice."
Lafferty is currently a member of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, the New Jersey Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice and the American Bar Association. He is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and is admitted to practice in the United States District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania as well as the District of New Jersey.
Lafferty earned his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law-Camden. During this time, he participated in an externship with the Philadelphia District Attorney, and internships with the Camden County prosecutor and public defender. Lafferty earned a bachelor's degree from Kutztown University in secondary education with a concentration in history.
About Laffey, Bucci & Kent
The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained well over $300 million for their clients. The firm handles the entire gamut of personal injury matters including crime victim matters, work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, medical malpractice practice matter, auto injuries and more.
