PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personal injury law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent is pleased to announce the addition of Michael McFarland.
McFarland is an associate attorney on the firm's Crime Victims team, where he handles cases involving physical and sexual assaults in institutional settings such as boarding schools, residential treatment facilities, hospitals, universities, sports organizations, day care centers, and schools.
"Mike is an experienced trial attorney with a history of zealously advocating on behalf of crime victims," said Brian Kent, firm founding partner and chair of the firm's crime victim practice. "He is an excellent addition to the firm."
Prior to joining Laffey, Bucci & Kent, McFarland served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Homicide Unit of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Over his five-year career in the DA's Office, he prosecuted hundreds of bench trials and numerous jury trials to verdict on charges including murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, sexual assault, fraud, DUI, firearms possession, and narcotics distribution.
While at the Philadelphia DA's Office, McFarland was assigned to the Non-Fatal Shootings Unit where he was primarily responsible for prosecuting most shootings that occurred in the city's East Detective Division. McFarland worked directly with Special Investigations detectives and criminal intelligence officers to investigate and successfully prosecute repeat felony offenders and obtain justice for victims of gun violence. He also dedicated time to training incoming assistant district attorneys and practicing law students on prosecutorial and trial advocacy skills.
McFarland is a 2016 graduate of the James E. Beasley School of Law at Temple University. During his time at Temple Law, he served as a note/comment editor of the Temple Law Review, was a Barrister's Award winner, was recognized for outstanding oral advocacy, and served as a teaching assistant for trial advocacy classes. He holds a bachelor's degree from Temple University in arts in political science and history.
The law firm was founded in 2009 by Jeff Laffey, Paul Bucci & Brian Kent. Each attorney brings a wealth of trial experience to the firm. Combined, attorneys at the firm have over 50 years of experience and have obtained over $200 million for their clients. In addition to crime victim injury cases, the firm handles a variety of personal injury matters including work injuries, construction accidents, defective product injuries, auto injuries and more.
