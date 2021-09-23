LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAMAV, Australia's first certified organic and self-care brand, announces its expansion in the United States (US) with an award-winning range of skincare, makeup and wellbeing products.
In addition to its foothold in the Australian region, the expansion will help the company build a strong footprint in the US market, widening its trusted audience base. LAMAV's recent move will contribute to its faster future growth as they aim to improve the skin experience of their new target audience with products that are infused with Ayurvedic and Australian botanical ingredients.
"Our decision to extend our presence into the American market is a well-thought-out move in our growth strategy. Since 58% of American women prefer organic skincare products, we are hopeful that they will love our skincare range and our presence in the US market will help us scale quickly," says Tarj Mavi, CEO.
About LAMAV
LAMAV is Australia's first Certified Organic Skincare and self-care brand that has always been committed to building a brand with a conscience. The company embraces a holistic view of health, beauty and wellbeing and aims to use science to develop formulas that provide a luxurious experience and deliver optimal results for your skin. LAMAV offers an innovative product line that uses natural ingredients that are as friendly to your skin as they are to the planet.
