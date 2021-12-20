MILWAUKEE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Land use and land use changes have foundational impacts on our society as land directly affects our living space, environmental quality, and essential supplies of water, food, fiber, and energy. Market outcomes of land uses have often meant excessive land exploitation of land and unbalanced land allocation among different uses.
In the AAEA session taking place at 2022 ASSA, "Land Use and Emerging Policy Challenges," the presenters investigate some emerging challenges in policy design aimed at addressing such suboptimality, specifically, what policy options are available, how to assess the intended and unintended consequences of these options.
Land Use and Water Quality Impacts of Expanding the Conservation Reserve Program: An Analysis of Rejected CRP Offers
- Andrew Rosenberg, USDA Economic Research Service
- Bryan Pratt, USDA Economic Research Service
- David Arnold, USDA Economic Research Service
Unconventional Oil and Gas Development and Agricultural Land-Use
- Yuelu Xu, West Virginia University
- Levan Elbakidze, West Virginia University
- Xiaoli Etienne, University of Idaho
Analysis of Near-Term National Sustainability and Climate Policy Ambitions on Land-Use Projections in the United States
- Grace Wu, University of California-Santa Barbara
- Justin Baker, North Carolina State University
- Gordon McCord, University of California-San Diego
- Christopher Wade, TRIU International
Grassland Easement Acquisition: Conversion Hazard Rate, Additionality, and Spatial Spillover
- Ruiqing Miao, Auburn University
- Hongli Feng, Iowa State University
- David Hennessy, Michigan State University
- Gaurav Arora, Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi
Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3:45 – 5:45 pm Eastern
