LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Landon Pacific Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage that works exclusively with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Landon Pacific Real Estate, which binds together the professional and the personal to deliver the remarkable, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Landon Pacific Real Estate was founded by Dominic Pietrangelo after he spent nine years as a top agent at the highest-producing offices of the largest national brokerages. His proven track record of success has made him a Los Angeles industry leader, and his humble and sensible nature has earned him a substantial client base rich with repeat clients and referrals. Landon Pacific specializes in delivering a uniquely curated home buying and selling experience.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Landon Pacific Real Estate remains at the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Landon Pacific Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Premier service and unparalleled professionalism delivered with real, personal expertise is the cornerstone of my business," said Pietrangelo. "Traditional brokerages weren't cutting it anymore — Side gets it. Its proven and comprehensive solutions will elevate the real estate experience for Landon Pacific's clients and agents."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Landon Pacific Real Estate
Landon Pacific Real Estate has built its reputation on proven methods that transform challenges into inspired solutions and the process into an empowering experience for its clients. The team possesses the insight and hard skills to hit the ground running and the attention and care to keep clients calm and confident from start to finish. Landon Pacific serves all of Los Angeles, including the San Fernando Valley. To learn more, visit http://www.landonpacific.com/.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
