PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

"For the fiscal 2021 second quarter, net sales exceeded our expectations, and adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA were in line with our estimates," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We accomplished these results even though we continued to see new competitive approvals on certain key products and experienced certain out of the ordinary items, which negatively impacted our gross margin. Of course, there has also been an overall decline of total prescriptions related to the ongoing pandemic, which we expect will reverse in time. Further, our potentially durable, high-value pipeline assets in our portfolio continue to progress. So, while these immediate competitive pressures, along with the discontinuation of certain product lines noted below, have caused us to revise down our full-year guidance, we remain optimistic for our mid- and longer term growth prospects.

"Turning to our balance sheet, in November we used a portion of our existing cash to pay down, in full, our Term A Loans, which will lower our annual interest expense and principal payments, going forward. In December, we established a new $30 million revolving credit facility, further enhancing our financial flexibility.  

"At quarter end, as previously disclosed, we made the decision to rationalize our product offering by discontinuing certain lower margin product lines. As a result, when combined with declines in key products, our expectation for the second half of fiscal 2021 compared with the first half is for our net sales to decrease but gross margin percentage to remain approximately the same."

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $133.9 million compared with $136.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit of $0.8 million, or 1% of net sales, included a $16.6 million inventory write down associated with the discontinued product lines and $5.0 million to fully expense the cost to renew a product distribution contract. This compares with gross profit for the prior-year second quarter of $41.3 million, or 30% of net sales. During the fiscal 2021 second quarter, the company recorded non-cash, asset impairment charges of $198.0 million, primarily related to the write down of intangible assets associated with the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals. Net loss was $171.9 million, or $4.36 per share, compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $133.9 million compared with $136.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $31.1 million, or 23% of net sales, compared with $50.2 million, or 37% of net sales, for the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted interest expense decreased to $10.5 million compared with $13.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $11.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 second quarter was $24.0 million.

Guidance for Fiscal 2021

Based on its current outlook, the company revised guidance for fiscal year 2021, as follows:



GAAP

Adjusted**

Net sales

$480 million to $500 million, down from $520 million to $545 million

$480 million to $500 million, down from $520 million to $545 million

Gross margin %

Approximately 14% to 16%, down from approximately 23% to 25%

Approximately 24% to 26%, down from approximately 29% to 31%

R&D expense

$26 million to $28 million, down from $29 million to $32 million

$26 million to $28 million, down from $29 million to $32 million

SG&A expense

$58 million to $60 million, down from $59 million to $62 million

$52 million to $54 million, down from $55 million to $58 million

Restructuring expense

$4 million

$--

Asset impairment charges

$198 million

$--

Interest and other

$53 million to $54 million, unchanged

$41 million to $42 million, unchanged

Effective tax rate

Approximately 27% to 28%

Approximately 26% to 27%

Adjusted EBITDA*

N/A

$75 million to $85 million, down from $100 million to $110 million

Capital expenditures

$10 million to $15 million, down from $15 million to $20 million

$10 million to $15 million, down from $15 million to $20 million

**A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The Company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance.  Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products and launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2021, achieving cost savings from the recently announced restructuring and cost savings plan, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's revised guidance for fiscal 2021, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release.  The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)













December 31, 2020



June 30, 2020















ASSETS











Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$                       34,224



$         144,329

Accounts receivable, net

160,131



125,688

Inventories



122,204



142,867

Income taxes receivable

64,570



14,419

Assets held for sale



2,678



2,678

Other current assets



23,993



13,227

Total current assets

407,800



443,208

Property, plant and equipment, net

173,157



179,518

Intangible assets, net



163,488



374,735

Operating lease right-of-use asset 

8,650



9,343

Deferred tax assets



132,409



117,890

Other assets



14,767



11,861

TOTAL ASSETS



$                    900,271



$      1,136,555





























LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable



$                       42,670



$           32,535

Accrued expenses



4,092



14,962

Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses

8,946



16,304

Rebates payable



43,791



38,175

Royalties payable



20,782



20,863

Restructuring liability

161



27

Current operating lease liabilities

2,115



1,097

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

39,345



88,189

Other current liabilities

1,770



2,713

Total current liabilities

163,672



214,865

Long-term debt, net



578,483



592,940

Long-term operating lease liabilities

9,233



9,844

Other liabilities



19,625



16,010

TOTAL LIABILITIES



771,013



833,659















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,832,843 and 39,963,127 shares issued;







 39,504,777 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

41



40

Additional paid-in capital

326,939



321,164

Accumulated deficit



(179,738)



(1,291)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(595)



(627)

Treasury stock(1,328,066 and 1,164,340 shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively)

(17,389)



(16,390)

Total stockholders' equity

129,258



302,896

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$                    900,271



$      1,136,555

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)























Three months ended 



Six months ended 





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



















Net sales



$       133,920



$          136,110



$       260,399



$          263,452

Cost of sales 



124,488



86,663



216,675



164,319

Amortization of intangibles



8,657



8,153



17,246



15,181

Gross profit



775



41,294



26,478



83,952

Operating expenses:

















Research and development expenses



5,644



6,906



12,183



15,846

Selling, general and administrative expenses



13,730



17,421



28,866



38,729

Restructuring expenses



-



192



4,043



1,580

Asset impairment charges



198,000



-



198,000



1,618

Total operating expenses



217,374



24,519



243,092



57,773

Operating income (loss)



(216,599)



16,775



(216,614)



26,179

Other income (loss):

















Loss on extinguishment of debt



-



-



-



(2,145)

Investment income



43



430



88



1,159

Interest expense



(13,496)



(16,694)



(27,982)



(35,986)

Other



28



(735)



5



199

Total other loss



(13,425)



(16,999)



(27,889)



(36,773)

Loss before income tax



(230,024)



(224)



(244,503)



(10,594)

Income tax benefit



(58,076)



(5,308)



(66,056)



(3,521)

Net income (loss) 



$      (171,948)



$              5,084



$      (178,447)



$            (7,073)



















Earnings (loss) per common share:

















     Basic



$             (4.36)



$                0.13



$             (4.55)



$              (0.18)

     Diluted (1) 



$             (4.36)



$                0.13



$             (4.55)



$              (0.18)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















     Basic



39,443,441



38,605,052



39,257,211



38,457,159

     Diluted (1) 



39,443,441



40,557,503



39,257,211



38,457,159

(1) Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended December 31, 2020



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

%

R&D

expenses

SG&A

expenses

Asset impairment

charges

Operating

income

(loss)

Other loss

Income

(loss)

before

income tax

Income

tax benefit

Net income

(loss)

Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (j)







GAAP Reported

$    133,920

$        124,488

$             8,657

$           775

1%

$          5,644

$           13,730

$                  198,000

$    (216,599)

$     (13,425)

$     (230,024)

$   (58,076)

$    (171,948)

$               (4.36)

Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(8,657)

8,657



-

-

-

8,657

-

8,657

-

8,657



Cody API business (b)

-

(84)

-

84



(3)

(28)

-

115

-

115

-

115



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,051)

-

1,051

-

1,051

-

1,051



Asset impairment charges (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(198,000)

198,000

-

198,000

-

198,000



Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (e)

-

(16,623)

-

16,623



-

-

-

16,623

-

16,623

-

16,623



 Distribution agreement renewal costs (f)

-

(4,966)

-

4,966



-

-

-

4,966

-

4,966

-

4,966



Non-cash interest (g)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

2,973

2,973

-

2,973



Other (h)

-

-

-

-



-

(553)

-

553

-

553

-

553



Tax adjustments (i)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

57,784

(57,784)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$      133,920

$          102,815

$                    -

$       31,105

23%

$           5,641

$             12,098

$                              -

$          13,366

$       (10,452)

$             2,914

$          (292)

$            3,206

$                  0.08































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business



















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition









(d)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets















(e)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines 









(f)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 









(g)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

















(h)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement 















(i)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates















(j)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,443,441 for GAAP and 41,074,706 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended December 31, 2019



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

%

R&D

expense

SG&A

expense

Restructuring

expenses

Operating

income

Other income

(loss)

Income (loss)

before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net

income

Diluted

earnings

per share (i)

GAAP Reported

$           136,110

$             86,663

$               8,153

$      41,294

30%

$        6,906

$         17,421

$               192

$     16,775

$           (16,999)

$                 (224)

$              (5,308)

$        5,084

$              0.13

Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(8,153)

8,153



-

-

-

8,153

-

8,153

-

8,153



Cody API business (b)

-

(206)

-

206



(85)

(161)

-

452

-

452

-

452



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,058)

-

1,058

-

1,058

-

1,058



Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d)

-

(303)

-

303



-

-

-

303

-

303

-

303



Restructuring expenses (e)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(192)

192

-

192

-

192



Non-cash interest (f)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

3,563

3,563

-

3,563



Other (g)

-

(209)

-

209



-

(135)

-

344

630

974

-

974



Tax adjustments (h)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

8,111

(8,111)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$             136,110

$               85,945

$                       -

$        50,165

37%

$         6,821

$           16,067

$                   -

$       27,277

$             (12,806)

$               14,471

$                 2,803

$       11,668

$                0.27































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.











(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition













(d)

To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites













(e)

To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan



















(f)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(g)

To primarily exclude a settlement related to a shareholder derivative lawsuit against certain current and former officers and directors of the Company









(h)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(i)

The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2019 is 40,557,503 for GAAP and 46,198,445 for the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.































 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)



Six months ended December 31, 2020



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

%

R&D

expenses

SG&A

expenses

Restructuring

expenses

Asset

impairment

charges

Operating

income

(loss)

Other loss

Income

(loss) before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net

income

(loss)

Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (k)

GAAP Reported

$       260,399

$        216,675

$           17,246

$    26,478

10%

$       12,183

$          28,866

$               4,043

$        198,000

$     (216,614)

$        (27,889)

$       (244,503)

$       (66,056)

$   (178,447)

$          (4.55)

Adjustments:































Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(17,246)

17,246



-

-

-

-

17,246

-

17,246

-

17,246



Cody API business (b)

-

(158)

-

158



(5)

(455)

-

-

618

-

618

-

618



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(2,102)

-

-

2,102

-

2,102

-

2,102



Restructuring expenses (d)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(4,043)

-

4,043

-

4,043

-

4,043



Asset impairment charges (e)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(198,000)

198,000

-

198,000

-

198,000



Write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory (f)

-

(16,623)

-

16,623



-

-

-

-

16,623

-

16,623

-

16,623



 Distribution agreement renewal costs (g)

-

(4,966)

-

4,966



-

-

-

-

4,966

-

4,966

-

4,966



Non-cash interest (h)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

6,250

6,250

-

6,250



Other (i)

-

-

-

-



-

(1,504)

-

-

1,504

-

1,504

-

1,504



Tax adjustments (j)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

67,453

(67,453)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$         260,399

$          194,928

$                    -

$      65,471

25%

$         12,178

$            24,805

$                      -

$                    -

$           28,488

$          (21,639)

$               6,849

$             1,397

$           5,452

$             0.13

































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI 

















(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d)

To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan





















(e)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets

















(f)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines 















(g)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 















(h)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(i)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement 

















(j)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(k)

The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2020 is 39,257,211 for GAAP and 40,915,504 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations







 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)

































Six months ended December 31, 2019



Net sales

Cost of sales

Amortization

of intangibles

Gross

Profit

Gross

Margin

%

R&D expense

SG&A

expense

Restructuring

expenses

Asset

impairment

charges

Operating

income

Other

income

(loss)

Income

(loss) before

income tax

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Net income

(loss)

Diluted

earnings (loss)

per share (k)

GAAP Reported

$        263,452

$        164,319

$          15,181

$       83,952

32%

$          15,846

$          38,729

$            1,580

$            1,618

$          26,179

$        (36,773)

$        (10,594)

$           (3,521)

$           (7,073)

$                     (0.18)

Adjustments:































Amortization of intangibles (a)

-

-

(15,181)

15,181



-

-

-

-

15,181

-

15,181

-

15,181



Cody API business (b)

-

(1,928)

-

1,928



(505)

(375)

-

-

2,808

-

2,808

-

2,808



Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c)

-

-

-

-



-

(2,117)

-

-

2,117

-

2,117

-

2,117



Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d)

-

(1,292)

-

1,292



-

-

-

-

1,292

-

1,292

-

1,292



Restructuring expenses (e)

-

-

-

-



-

-

(1,580)

-

1,580

-

1,580

-

1,580



Asset impairment charges (f)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

(1,618)

1,618

-

1,618

-

1,618



Non-cash interest (g)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

7,571

7,571

-

7,571



Loss on extinguishment of debt (h)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

2,145

2,145

-

2,145



Other (i)

-

(417)

-

417



-

(2,224)

-

-

2,641

(336)

2,305

-

2,305



Tax adjustments (j)

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,110

(9,110)



































Non-GAAP Adjusted

$          263,452

$          160,682

$                    -

$       102,770

39%

$            15,341

$            34,013

$                    -

$                    -

$            53,416

$          (27,393)

$            26,023

$              5,589

$            20,434

$                        0.49

































(a)

To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 













(b)

To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business 





















(c)

To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition 















(d)

To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites 













(e)

To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan 





















(f)

To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset 

















(g)

To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs 





















(h)

To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of the outstanding Term Loan A balance 













(i)

To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer as well as gains on sales of assets previously held for sale, partially offset by legal settlements 





(j)

To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates 



















(k)

The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2019 is 38,457,159 for GAAP and 43,723,412 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

































 



LANNETT COMPANY, INC.











RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)











($ in thousands)































Three months ended 















December 31, 2020



























Net loss



$                          (171,948)































Interest expense



13,496













Depreciation and amortization



14,375













Income tax benefit



(58,076)













EBITDA



(202,153)































Share-based compensation



1,991













Inventory write-down (a)



20,609













Asset impairment charges (b) 



198,000













Investment income



(43)













Other non-operating loss



(28)













Distribution agreement renewal costs (c)



4,966













Other(d)



668













Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



$                              24,010





























(a)

To exclude write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory primarily related to the discontinuance of certain product lines 

(b)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets

(c)

To exclude the consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC 

(d)

To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, as well as the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)













Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance















Non-GAAP







GAAP



Adjustments



Adjusted



















Net sales



 $480 - $500 



-



 $480 - $500 



Gross margin percentage



approx. 14% to 16%



10%

 (a) 

approx. 24% to 26%



R&D expense



 $26 - $28 



-



 $26 - $28 



SG&A expense



 $58 - $60 



($6)

 (b) 

 $52 - $54 



Restructuring expense



$4



($4)

 (c) 

-



Asset impairment charges



$198



($198)

 (d) 

-



Interest and other



 $53 - $54 



($12)

 (e) 

 $41 - $42 



Effective tax rate



 approx. 27% to 28% 



(1%)

 (f) 

approx. 26% to 27%



Adjusted EBITDA



 N/A 



 N/A 



 $75 - $85 



Capital expenditures



 $10 - $15 



-



 $10 - $15 



















(a)

The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI"), write-downs for excess and obsolete inventory related to the discontinuance of certain product lines, and consideration recorded to renew the Company's distribution agreement with Recro Gainesville LLC

(b)

The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition

(c)

To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan

(d)

To exclude asset impairment charges primarily related to the KUPI product rights intangible assets

(e)

The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs

(f)

The adjustment reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions relate to expected annual pre-tax income (loss) as well as the impact of the CARES Act, which allows the Company to carryback the expected taxable loss into a prior fiscal year, where the statutory tax rate was 35%

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

($ in millions)











Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance



Low



High









Net loss

$     (197.6)



$     (189.1)









Interest expense

53.0



54.0

Depreciation and amortization

55.0



55.0

Income taxes

(73.4)



(73.9)

EBITDA

(163.0)



(154.0)









Share-based compensation

9.0



9.0

Inventory write-down

27.0



28.0

Asset impairment charges

198.0



198.0

Restructuring expenses

4.0



4.0

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$         75.0



$         85.0

 

LANNETT COMPANY, INC.

NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION



















Three months ended



Six months ended

($ in thousands)

December 31,



December 31,

Medical Indication

2020



2019



2020



2019

Analgesic

$    3,572



$    2,111



$    6,692



$    3,995

Anti-Psychosis

13,317



22,697



26,345



50,730

Cardiovascular

16,336



23,972



36,050



45,579

Central Nervous System

24,614



19,331



47,139



38,588

Endocrinology

9,496



-



12,729



-

Gastrointestinal

18,575



18,313



35,675



35,275

Infectious Disease

23,044



18,078



44,976



29,973

Migraine

6,083



10,878



15,773



20,021

Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold

2,267



3,075



3,693



5,781

Urinary

1,361



1,233



2,819



1,668

Other

8,410



9,934



16,044



19,796

Contract Manufacturing revenue

6,845



6,488



12,464



12,046

   Net Sales

$ 133,920



$ 136,110



$ 260,399



$ 263,452

 

