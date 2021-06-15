LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaPolt Law, P.C., the precedent-setting entertainment firm leading in global innovation for its iconic clientele and the fight for copyright policy reform in Washington, D.C. is pleased to announce that attorney Sarah Scott has become Managing Partner of the firm.
Scott, previously SVP of Business & Legal Affairs for Universal Music Group Canada, joined LaPolt Law in 2017 and has since helped founder Dina LaPolt grow the business and double the firm's staff to 10 full-time attorneys. She will continue to oversee the attorneys and workflow at the firm, as well as super-serve its clientele.
"Sarah is a great attorney and an amazing businesswoman," LaPolt said. "It is so gratifying to have Sarah with us in this new role. Together, we will continue breaking every possible glass ceiling while inspiring other women to do the same."
Scott said: "This role was Dina's vision and I thank her for that. It is so rewarding to now be her partner, and an entrepreneur, helping her continue to build global, dynamic, successful businesses for the firm's clients."
A driving force behind long-term brand partnerships and multi-million dollar music asset sales, Scott is also highly regarded for navigating complex artist rights deals, - as well as serving as a trusted personal advisor to many of the firm's esteemed industry executive clients.
Since founding LaPolt Law in 2001, Dina LaPolt has regularly landed atop numerous "best in the business lists," notably in The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard magazine, Variety, Rolling Stone, Forbes, and others.
Representing a diverse roster of the entertainment industry's top-tier — including Cardi B, Offset, deadmau5, 21 Savage; jxdn (Jaden Hossler) and iann dior, classic rock titans Steven Tyler and Mick Fleetwood, as well as a host of influencers and successful female entrepreneurs — LaPolt Law is the only female-founded, owned and operated entertainment law firm of its stature.
The mission at LaPolt Law has always been to create a reputable, artistic, resourceful, and dynamic law firm focused on assisting clients in running their entertainment related businesses as well as being a conduit, on their behalf, to the entertainment industry at large. For more information, visit LaPoltLaw.com
