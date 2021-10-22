VIENNA, Va., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaserShip, the largest regional e-commerce parcel carrier in the U.S. and leader in e-commerce last-mile delivery, today announced the appointment of Mark Holifield as the company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Holifield comes to LaserShip from The Home Depot, where he is currently Executive Vice President of Supply Chain & Product Development, and brings decades of experience to the company. As the new CEO, Mr. Holifield will assume day-to-day leadership of the company effective November 8, 2021, and will succeed interim CEO Mike Roth, who will remain a Board member.
"We are pleased to welcome Mark as CEO of LaserShip," said Will Manuel, Chairman of the Board of LaserShip and a Managing Director of American Securities. "I have known Mark for more than a decade and he is an exceptional leader with a consistent track record of success. His deep expertise in supply chain and clear customer mindset will ensure our continued commitment to world class service. In addition, Mark's experience building large-scale networks will enable our successful combination with OnTrac as we look to merge the companies' networks to provide expanded customer service in 2022. We are confident that the combined LaserShip/OnTrac network will continue to grow and prosper under Mark's leadership."
"I am honored and excited to lead LaserShip in its next phase of growth," said Mr. Holifield. "We have exceptionally talented teams at both LaserShip and OnTrac who are focused on providing best-in-class delivery services to our retail and shipping partners. That focus will continue to generate innovative, impactful delivery solutions as we combine to help our customers build more flexible and resilient supply chains to support the needs of their consumers."
Mr. Holifield is joining LaserShip from The Home Depot where he served as Executive Vice President – Supply Chain & Product Development. Prior to The Home Depot, Mr. Holifield was Executive Vice President of supply chain management at Office Depot. He earned his B.B.A. from the University of Texas and an M.B.A. from Baylor University.
Earlier in October, LaserShip and OnTrac announced they will combine to form the first coast-to-coast partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. The combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. LaserShip and OnTrac will focus on ensuring seamless service for customers during the 2021 peak holiday season, and plan to begin linking their networks in 2022.
About LaserShip, Inc.
LaserShip is the leader in e-commerce last-mile delivery for retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chain. Founded in 1986, LaserShip has evolved into the leading provider of same-day and next-day delivery services in the Eastern and Midwest U.S. for premier e-commerce and product-supply businesses, including five of the largest retailers in the U.S. For more information, visit LaserShip.com.
