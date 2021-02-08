PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced today that Bhava Kompala joined the firm as Global Business Head for the retail sector.
A proven digital analytics entrepreneur and executive, Kompala brings more than 20 years of experience managing large client portfolios and partnering with C-Suite executives at top retail and consumer goods companies to fast-track their digital transformation programs, driven by design thinking and analytics.
"As we continue to invest in scaling our retail practice, which is growing at a robust pace, Bhava's experience from software engineering to client servicing to entrepreneurship will play an invaluable role," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. "He brings a client-focused mindset coupled with deep analytics expertise that will help transform businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics."
Kompala previously held key senior leadership positions in client services and business development at digital analytics firms Genpact and Mu Sigma.
"Being involved in client success has kept me well attuned to the needs and challenges of enterprises based on rapid technology advancements and market shifts," said Kompala. "I look forward to driving superior business value for our retail clients and helping them to solve complex business problems through innovative and real-world analytics solutions powered by data, math, and technology."
For more information about how your businesses can excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics, visit http://www.latentview.com.
About LatentView Analytics
LatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics firm that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than two dozen Fortune 500 companies in the retail, CPG, financial, technology and healthcare sectors. LatentView Analytics has more than 600 employees in offices in Princeton, N.J., San Jose, Calif., London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Nathan Sieminski, Indicate Media, (434) 202-3076, nathan@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE LatentView Analytics