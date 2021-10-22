PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, today announced that John Kane joined the firm as Growth Leader. He will work closely with Vice President of Consulting Services, Annu Baral, to take LatentView's new value propositions to market.
Kane brings to LatentView more than 10 years of cross-functional business experience with a strong sales track record. Previously, he built the largest residential energy retrofit business in New Jersey and has established himself as a respected thought leader and subject matter expert in the residential energy industry.
"LatentView is committed to scaling our global consulting practice and expanding the ways we're able to help clients define and achieve their business objectives through the power of advanced analytics. We're fortunate to be able to utilize John's experience as a strategic and analytical business thinker to help us evolve our offerings and bring them to market quickly," said Shalabh, Chief Growth Officer, LatentView Analytics.
Before joining LatentView Analytics, Kane served on the executive team at Allied Energy Efficiency Experts, most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. Kane has helped many of the world's top organizations, including NASA, GE, Johnson & Johnson, Pratt & Whitney, Lockheed Martin, and Rolls Royce, strengthen their operational and financial performance.
"From my early conversations with LatentView, I recognized that we were aligned on our vision and commitment to data-driven innovation for the digital enterprises of tomorrow," said Kane. "I look forward to combining my knowledge and passion for business operations, finance, engineering, and data to create and execute against a set of unique value propositions for LatentView's clients and partners."
Kane holds an EMBA from Quantic School of Business & Technology in Washington, DC, with specializations in advanced finance, data analysis, startup entrepreneurship, strategic thinking, and supply chain/operations. He currently resides in the greater Philadelphia area with his family.
