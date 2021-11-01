SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golden Gate Ventures, a venture capital fund in Southeast Asia founded by Silicon Valley natives, has announced the promotion of Andri Wardhani to Senior Associate.
Andri has been instrumental in sourcing or working with some of the firm's strongest startups from Indonesia – Klinik Pintar and ALAMI. Drawing from her deep knowledge of the Indonesian market and an unconventional approach thanks to her legal training, Andri has played a critical role in helping to shape their proposition to resonate with the Indonesia market. A lawyer by training, Andri moved into the venture capital space, drawn by the fast-paced SEA startup ecosystem and the adrenaline-rush of being at the centre of deal-making.
"Andri has a unique blend of sharp instincts, tremendous operational discipline, and valuable networks, easily stepping into the role as a trusted advisor to our founders. These are all critical building blocks in the highly competitive venture capital space and we couldn't be more proud to announce Andri's promotion and see her play a larger role on more deals across the region," said Justin Hall, Partner at Golden Gate Ventures.
Contributing to Golden Gate Ventures' Vietnam Strategy
In her broadened role, Andri will deepen her specialisation in the Indonesia market and also expand her deal sourcing focus to SEA's hottest economies like Vietnam, as opportunities in the latter market continue to grow at record speed.
"Vietnam is touted to emerge in 2022 as a major startup ecosystem in the region and we have already dedicated deep resources behind our outbound strategy through our partnership with the Vietnam Innovation Centre. Andri will work closely with the partners to bring to Vietnam the same level of sophistication she has shown in Indonesia, and build on the momentum we have established," said Vinnie Lauria, Founding Partner at Golden Gate Ventures.
Since 2019, the firm has partnered with the Ministry of Planning and Investment in Vietnam to hold two annual Vietnam Venture Summits that bridge the Vietnamese startup scene with the global investor audience and the rest of the SEA startup ecosystem of top-tier founders, active VCs and government stakeholders. In the Southeast Asia Startup Ecosystem 2.0 report that the firm released earlier in the year, Vietnam was called out as a high-growth market, especially in e-Commerce, Financial Services, Online Media, Online Travel, and Food & Transport.
A Talent Development Strategy for 'Second-Generation Ecosystem Leaders'
"As the Southeast Asia startup ecosystem matures and draws global attention, it will require more talents like Andri to lead the next wave of growth. In the same way that we have talked about the emergence of '1.5 and second-generation entrepreneurs', the region will also see the rise of the 'second-generation ecosystem leaders' in the venture capital space. The region is going to be in the spotlight for the next decade; part of our responsibility as a key player is to create a talent strategy that prepares these leaders for the spotlight," said Vinnie Lauria.
Golden Gate Ventures dedicates deep resources behind each team member from Analyst all the way up to Partner level as part of its efforts to support a thriving startup ecosystem.
The firm employs a three-part talent development strategy. The first is bespoke mentoring by connecting team members to the investment team and different partners. The second is connection to a global network of VC mentors to accelerate their exposure to the international environment, accelerating cross-pollination of ideas. The third is access to high-calibre professional learning with business education heavyweights like Stanford.
Jeffrey Chua, who made Principal at the firm earlier in the year, is on a similar professional development track and is also playing the role of mentor to Andri. Justin Hall, who rose through the ranks starting with an internship at the firm, joined the Kauffman Fellowship programme on his track to making Partner. Angela Toy, who made Partner this year is on a well-being, leadership and innovation coaching programme as part of the firm's talent development strategy. Similarly for Andri, she will be embarking on a year-long online leadership development programme at Stanford, supported by the firm.
"I took a gamble moving into an industry where expectations and pressures are always at fever-pitch. Instinct and a huge desire to learn need a shot in the arm – and that is the system of professional development and support I have experienced at Golden Gate Ventures to put me front-and-centre of high-profile deals early on in my career," said Andri Wardhani, who has most recently made Senior Associate at the firm after two years.
Born and raised in Jakarta, Andri is busy being a dog-mum to four dogs when she is not busy sourcing new deals and connecting founders across her network.
About Golden Gate Ventures
Golden Gate Ventures is a VC fund in Southeast Asia (SEA) founded by Silicon Valley natives. Since 2011, Golden Gate Ventures has launched four funds and invested in over 60 companies. The firm focuses on investing in the rising consumer internet class in Southeast Asia. Breakout companies include Carousell (mobile classifieds), Appota (Vietnam mobile publishing platform), Alodokter (HealthTech), Carro (Auto Marketplace), and Xendit (Payment Processing).
Media Contact
Michelle Tham, Motley Crew Consulting (for Golden Gate Ventures), 65 96384209, michelle.tham@motleycrewconsulting.com
Golden Gate Ventures, press@goldengate.vc
SOURCE Golden Gate Ventures