OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAUNCH Technical Workforce Solutions, LLC announced today they have formed a strategic partnership with Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM). The partnership establishes the guidelines for the two to collaborate on several initiatives, with the goal of better preparing graduates for careers within the aviation industry.
Through their nationwide network of campuses, Aviation Institute of Maintenance has become well-known for providing high quality, hands-on training to students through their aviation maintenance programs for over four decades. AIM operates 14 campuses around the United States, where over 4,000 students are studying to become certified aircraft technicians—over 20% of all aircraft maintenance students in America. "LAUNCH has been part of our success story for years, as they are one of the top employers who hire our graduates and put them to work at Airlines, manufacturers, and MRO's," said Joel English, Executive Vice President. "By strategically coordinating our efforts, we will be able to create new programs to serve the aerospace industry, send graduates to work, and keep airlines flying." With the high demand for skilled technicians found in many industries, AIM has added programs in manufacturing, welding, energy and other industries to its program offerings.
The partnership furthers LAUNCH's efforts towards finding innovative solutions for alleviating the severe aircraft technician shortage the industry is facing. Together, LAUNCH and AIM will develop programs to provide on the job training options for new graduates, supplemental courses for those wishing to further their skills and specific curricula for military service members who are transitioning into civilian employment.
LAUNCH President of Services & Chief Strategic Officer, Michael Lorenzini, commented, "Our partnership with AIM is really an exciting initiative for LAUNCH, our clients and employees. This alliance allows for new and innovative approaches to solve many of the challenges facing our industry. Our collective commitment in investing and developing the future is representative of our transformational and entrepreneurial drive as an industry leader."
About LAUNCH
LAUNCH is the premier source for technical workforce solutions and is transforming how aviation, industrial manufacturing, distribution and ground transportation companies achieve business success. More than just providing labor solutions, LAUNCH discovers and responds to the unique needs of each of our clients and contractors. As the world's largest workforce solution for the aviation industry, no other company can match LAUNCH's customer-driven and technologically advanced systems, our steadfast professionalism, and our deep commitment to both our clients and our contractors. We lead. We partner. We care.
We are LAUNCH, supporting teams and clients in 400+ locations worldwide.
To learn more about LAUNCH, visit http://www.launchtws.com.
About Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast-to-coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the increasing global demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic's certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM's campuses are in the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at http://www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.
