COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, a national, non-profit public charity, today welcomed Laura Butrico as a member of its board of trustees.
Butrico is President and Owner of The Rawson Group, which is a Wendy's® franchise organization. She owns 21 restaurants and has been part of the Wendy's family for nearly 29 years.
"I am honored and humbled to be joining the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's board of trustees," said Butrico. "I have always been moved by Dave Thomas' quote, 'These children are not someone else's responsibility. They are our responsibility.' I look forward to helping to place children waiting in foster care into loving and forever homes. There is no better mission than this."
"Laura's leadership within the Wendy's system is known far and wide," said Joe Turner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of First Sun Management and chair of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's board of trustees. "She will bring valuable insight, and we look forward to working with her in the years ahead."
Through its signature program, Wendy's Wonderful Kids®, the Foundation provides funding and establishes innovative co-investment partnerships with states to support the hiring of adoption recruiters who implement an evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model. This model has been proven to be up to three times more effective at finding adoptive homes for children who have been lingering in foster care the longest.
"Laura has consistently led the way for Wendy's in-restaurant campaigns that benefit the Foundation because she truly understands the importance of expanding the Wendy's Wonderful Kids program," said Rita Soronen, President & CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. "She inspires her team to give back, and we are so appreciative of her dedication to the Foundation and now service on the board."
Butrico lives with her husband, Paul, in Bernardsville, NJ. They have three grown daughters.
About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Created by Wendy's® founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.
