LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolfpack Publishing has announced the advancement of in-house Internet Development Coordinator Laura Sarrafan to the new position of company Art Director.
Growing up with a camera in her hand, Sarrafan began shooting professional portrait photography at age 14. She fondly remembers her first camera, a twin lens reflex camera with waist viewfinder, passed down to her by her mother. Once she discovered single lens reflex cameras, she was hooked. While continuing her professional photographic work, she was also high school Photo Editor and Chief Editor of her high school yearbook, as well as served as Student Body Officer, Historian.
Sarrafan went on to attend Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California, where she studied photography with an emphasis on advertising and portraiture. Wanting her design skills to be broad, she has studied photography, graphic design, drafting, and interior design. Sarrafan is truly passionate about design theory as she loves to learn and continues to study and develop new skills, such as coding for front end web development. During her academic years, her photography as well as artwork was recognized with numerous awards and citations for outstanding achievement.
Sarrafan was later hired by the clothing company The Territory Ahead, where she designed sale catalogues, advertising, in-store signage, as well as a wide variety of other visual projects. She was then promoted to Photo Editor, as such she negotiated with stock image agencies and with photographers around the world to obtain image use rights. Sarrafan spent countless hours hovering over a massive lightbox sifting through stacks of slides in search of the perfect shot for every image needed for the advertising department. While she created and built up a large in-house image library, she went on-location to photograph images to further enhance the selection of imagery, as well as directed some product photoshoots.
For the past two years, Sarrafan has been working for Wolfpack Publishing, beginning with a data entry project before moving on to handle Wolfpack's social media and email marketing—including providing advertising for Publishers Weekly, Facebook and various other outlets. From there, she began designing covers for eBooks, paperbacks, audio books, and continues to design various visual needs across the board.
Now working from her home studio in Utah, Sarrafan has created over 350 covers for Wolfpack and has directed and photographed professional photoshoots at the Caravans West ranch in Southern California. To create her covers, Sarrafan mines book manuscripts for key information that can be developed into striking images. She then works with a book's editor to refine her ideas, researches authentic costumes and weapons for a book's time period, and then begins her search to find or create the right images for the background and foreground of a cover.
Using digital manipulation and a multitude of design techniques such as layering, perspective, blending, texture, color tone, and more, Sarrafan reconstructs multiple images into a cohesive piece of digital art. Depending on its intricacy, each cover may take a few hours to a few days to create using the highly complex process of integrating approximately six to two hundred plus digital layers to achieve the right effect.
Mike Bray, President and CEO of Wolfpack Publishing, stated, "Over the past year and a half, Laura's outstanding work in creating literally hundreds of covers, ad blocks, logos, and social media interactions has been invaluable to both Wolfpack as a company and to Wolfpack's many authors. We are delighted to announce her promotion to the position of Wolfpack's first official Art Director. Her creative energy knows no bounds and we look forward to a long and rewarding collaboration."
Sarrafan stated, "Being associated with Wolfpack has been an incredibly creative experience. Working with Mike Bray and the rest of the Wolfpack team is a constant revelation as they lead the vanguard in revolutionizing the publishing industry. I'm honored to be named as Wolfpack's Art Director and can't wait for the creative challenges ahead."
About Wolfpack Publishing
Wolfpack Publishing was formed in 2013 to bring both established authors and new authors to the market. Recently listed by Publisher's Weekly's 'Fastest Growing Independent Publishers List', Wolfpack has embraced the rise of online bookstores and their limitless, virtual bookshelves. Wolfpack is also home to the Christian imprint, CKN Christian Publishing, launched in 2018 and Wise Wolf Books https://wisewolfbooks.com. More information can be found by visiting http://www.wolfpackpublishing.com.
