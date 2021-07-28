NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) – the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted exclusively to funding innovative lymphoma research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services – recently named Laura Wallenstein as Chief Philanthropy Officer. As a member of the LRF senior leadership team, Wallenstein is responsible for the development and implementation of national strategic plans for all fundraising activities, including distinguished events, individual and planned giving, and peer-to-peer fundraising.
Prior to joining LRF, Wallenstein served as Senior Philanthropic Advisor at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where she successfully worked to identify and secure support for a $1 billion capital campaign and managed a portfolio of 150+ major, planned, and principal gifts donors and prospects. Wallenstein also held various development positions with increasing levels of responsibility at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Vanderbilt University and Best Buddies International.
"Laura brings a unique combination of skills and experience to this role, which includes recognized success developing significant fundraising programs, as well as the intellect, leadership and ingenuity required to expand LRF's mission and development programs," said Meghan Gutierrez, LRF Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep and abiding commitment to philanthropy will inform her work and have an incredible impact on our ability to fund the most promising lymphoma research."
"As the Lymphoma Research Foundation pursues its mission as the nation's premier resource for lymphoma research and patient programs, the addition of Laura in this critical role represents an exciting new chapter in our organization's evolution," said Steven Eichberg, Chair of the LRF Board of Directors.
About the Lymphoma Research Foundation
The Lymphoma Research Foundation (LRF) is the nation's largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative research and serving the lymphoma community through a comprehensive series of education programs, outreach initiatives and patient services. To date, LRF has awarded more than $67 million in lymphoma-specific research.
For additional information on LRF's research, education and services, visit lymphoma.org.
