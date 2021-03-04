SARALAND, Ala., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBA Hospitality, a leading hotel developer and operator, has announced the addition of the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Saraland Mobile to its management portfolio this week. Located at 80 Shell Street in Saraland, AL, just off I-65, the hotel is less than 10 miles from downtown Mobile.
The 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites Saraland Mobile proudly offers the 100% Hampton GuaranteeTM, promising to make guests 100% happy and delivering friendly service in its signature Hamptonality' style. Hilton's award-winning digital check-in tool allows Hilton Honors® members to choose their exact room from a digital floor plan prior to arrival. Each Hilton CleanStay certified guestroom comes equipped with an HDTV, free in-room movie channels, a microwave, mini-fridge, and coffeemaker. Additional hotel amenities include free hot breakfast, complimentary WiFi, a 24-hour business center, an outdoor pool, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
Perfectly nestled in north Mobile County, Saraland was the first and, to date, the only municipality in Mobile County designated as an Alabama Community of Excellence. The family-friendly city is the third-largest in Mobile County and the perfect base for exploring parks, plantations, bird-watching trails, and top Mobile attractions such as the Mobile Convention Center and Battleship USS Alabama. Also conveniently located nearby are the Infirmary Medical Plaza, University of Mobile, Shell Chemicals, Alabama Power, and AM/NS Calvert.
"We are excited to add this great hotel and these associates to the LBA family. This hotel and the Saraland and Mobile markets are poised for continued growth. LBA looks forward to being an active member of the community through our LBA CARES community service program," commented Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality.
Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, d- evelopment and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the Company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit http://www.lbaproperties.com.
