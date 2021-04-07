DOTHAN, Ala., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama-based hotel management company, announced the promotion of Hannah Shiver to Area Director of Sales. Hannah will oversee local sales efforts in the Dothan market across the following Hilton and Marriott-branded hotels - Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn, and Courtyard.
"It has been extremely rewarding to see Hannah continue to grow her career with LBA," stated Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "For nearly ten years, Hannah's responsiveness and attention to detail have always exceeded guests' expectations, contributing to the overall success of LBA Hospitality."
Originally from Auburn, AL, Hannah's family moved to Dothan when she was in the third grade, and she truly considers Dothan her home. Hannah's mentor was her grandfather, Samuel Wilson, a decorated judge and attorney who let Hannah work as a "Junior Attorney" at the ripe age of 6 at the law firm where he was a partner. From an early age, Hannah was encouraged by her grandfather to learn, read books, and absorb any information that came her way. He taught her that if you work hard and treat people with dignity, unconditional love and understanding, she would always be successful.
Hannah has taken her grandfather's advice and work ethic to heart in all that she does. Her passion for sales began in her teens when she started her career as a sales professional in the retail industry. Shiver later joined the LBA Hospitality team as the Assistant General Manager of the Clarion Inn & Suites in Dothan, AL, while earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Troy University. Upon graduation, Hannah was promoted to General Manager of the Clarion, then moved on to serve as General Manager of the Courtyard in Dothan, AL, spanning nearly a decade of growth in both sales and hotel operations. The knowledge and experience that Hannah has gained during her tenure with LBA Hospitality made her the perfect candidate for her new role.
Outside of work, Hannah enjoys cooking, learning about different cultures and exploring the outdoors. She loves the peace that nature brings and finds that being outside is a great way to recharge her batteries both physically and mentally. Whether she's fishing, hunting, hiking, photographing new places or honoring generational and cultural traditions, Hannah continues to strive for her very best, both personally and professionally.
###
About LBA Hospitality: Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit http://www.lbahospitality.com
Media Contact
Judy L. Cluck, LBA Hospitality, 678-977-8316, judyc@lbaproperties.com
SOURCE LBA Hospitality