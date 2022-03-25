LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The culture and vision that makes Title Alliance unique will be on display later this week in front of hundreds of other real estate professionals at the annual RESPRO29 Conference in Las Vegas. Title Alliance, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, is the leading strategic partner when it comes to establishing and operating joint ventures with Realtors, lenders and builders across the country.
Company CEO Jim Campbell and Chief Strategy Officer Lindsay Smith will be leading a workshop titled, "Cultivating a Strategic Mindset and Vision for Your Company." During the presentation, the pair plan to share the importance of intentional planning and leading your team with a visionary, mission-driven mindset. Smith wants attendees to leave the session excited at the prospect of setting goals and objectives that will help their teams thrive in the future. In one of her many roles at Title Alliance, Smith works closely with partners during the onboarding process to assure cultural alignment and proper expectations are set and executed by everyone involved.
"It's thrilling that our colleagues and friends from across the country want to be captivated by the Title Alliance vision and strategy," she said. "We are proud that even during a period of impressive growth and outside challenging circumstances, our expanding team continues to deliver exceptional experiences both internally and externally from the start."
That workshop takes place at 1:45 p.m. (PDT) on March 31. Smith will speak again as part of an expert panel on the morning of April 1. Joining her will be fellow respected title professionals Susan Green (Westcor Land Title Insurance Company) and Lisa Steele (Mother Lode Holding Company). The trio will focus on how real estate companies of all kinds can better connect with partners and customers about what makes them unique and different for their competition.
"The last two years have certainly taught us the importance of communication – with customers, partners and other team members," Smith said. "People want to trust those they are working with, so it's important to leverage your brand and utilize it for positive reinforcement. When people work with – or for – Title Alliance, we want them to know that our team is armed with the proven solutions that will propel them forward into the joint-venture sphere of our industry."
RESPRO, which stands for the Real Estate Services Providers Council, is a trade organization that caters to real estate broker-owners, real estate franchisors, mortgage lenders and brokers, title insurers and agents, homebuilders, home warranty companies and other settlement service providers throughout North America.
This will not be the only upcoming national stage for Title Alliance. Smith has also been tabbed as a speaker for NS3, a title industry conference put on by October Research, in early June.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 11 states and across 60 offices. Find out more information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
