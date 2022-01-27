HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Houston-based integrated digital agency, TopSpot, has movement on the Leadership Team that supports Client and Team goals as they head into 2022.
With a newly minted role for Director of Paid Media, Beth Shockley will be leading at the helm of 22 SEM Specialists with almost 14 years of paid search knowledge. This change also creates a wonderful opportunity for TopSpot veteran, Sara Brown, to flex her 7 years of digital experience by becoming the agency's Director of Marketing. Both women have an in-depth understanding of the B2B/Industrial search landscape and a passion for helping businesses of all sizes through online marketing.
Beth Shockley has been with TopSpot since 2008 and was the first Director of Marketing for the company. She started with the company in Paid Search as an Account Manager and is returning to her roots by taking on the newly established role of Director of Paid Media.
"It has been an honor and a joy to have been TopSpot's Director of Marketing for the last 6 years. I am looking forward to seeing Sara continue to move TopSpot forward as our next Marketing Director." When looking ahead to her new role, Beth also added, "Helping businesses grow through Paid Search has been a passion of mine. Throughout my different roles here at TopSpot, I've always been an advocate for the importance of utilizing PPC within any integrated digital strategy. I'm looking forward to working with our talented Paid Search Team Members as we drive results for our Clients."
Sara Brown knows TopSpot and their Clients well through her previous 6 year tenure with the company. Her work ethic, approach to customer service and stellar results for her Clients give her the perfect background needed to take on this new position. Her incredible depth of knowledge, people skills, and passion will shine through as TopSpot's Director of Marketing.
"TopSpot allowed me to find my passion for industrial marketing almost 7 years ago. I am looking forward to using this passion and my love for working with others to continue evolving and growing TopSpot's presence," says Sara.
At TopSpot, we are privileged to work with such phenomenal people on a daily basis. We are also extremely lucky to find such talent within our family and to watch them grow into these new roles is exciting. These women bring so much heart, talent, and energy to TopSpot.
