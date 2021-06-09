SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bianchi & Brandt, a full-service business and litigation law firm with an emphasis on the cannabis and hemp industries, recently added paralegal Chelsea Arancio and office manager Paula Bianchi to its rapidly growing practice.
"Having the opportunity to expand my legal practice with a firm like Bianchi & Brandt really excites me," Chelsea Arancio said. "I've spent my legal career in corporate law, so I look forward to diving into the cannabis law realm."
Arancio has garnered 16 years of collective experience working with boutique practices to top corporate law firms in the Phoenix area that will allow her to provide top notch legal assistance. A significant career highlight and defining moment for Chelsea was serving as part of a trial team on two federal court cases, one of them a Superior Court case. She earned a degree in communications with an emphasis on effective oral, written, and relational communication from Northern Arizona University.
Paula Bianchi comes to the firm with 30 years of experience as a Speech/Language Pathologist in the public school systems working primarily with special needs students.
"Finding a second career in cannabis law was not something I imagined I would do but I'm thrilled to embark on this new challenge," said Paula Bianchi. "My experience and former career prior to retirement was in speech and language pathology. I quickly realized that retirement wasn't for me so I'm excited to bring my unique skill set into my role of office management and human resources."
She recently earned the SHRM-HR certification and will be a valuable asset to the firm keeping the office orderly and ensuring clients receive prompt attention.
"We are thrilled to add Chelsea and Paula's dynamic backgrounds and experience to our practice," said Justin Brandt, partner of Bianchi & Brandt. "Our firm is expanding quickly and we are proud of the elite team we continue to build at Bianchi & Brandt to provide outstanding service to our clients."
For more information about Bianchi & Brandt, please call 480-531-1800 or visit https://bianchibrandt.com/
About Bianchi & Brandt
Started in 2019, Bianchi & Brandt is a growing law firm specializing in cannabis and hemp industries, regulatory compliance and administrative law, as well as business litigation and real estate litigation. Based in Scottsdale, the firm is known for its reliability, transparency, and attention to detail in even the most stressful and difficult cases. Partners, Justin Brandt and Laura Bianchi entered the law industry separately, but as their career paths continued to cross, they decided to work together to do things differently, and better. Now, each partner brings their specific skill to give the industry well-rounded legal counsel. For more information, visit https://bianchibrandt.com/.
Media Contact
Rachel Brockway, Serendipit Consulting, 6028429152, rbrockway@serendipitconsulting.com
SOURCE Bianchi & Brandt